Maruti Suzuki's Has Sold Over 1 Million Units Of The Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, And S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki India today announced achieving a new sales milestone in its utility vehicle segment. Sales of the company's popular models Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV, the Ertiga MPV, and S-Cross premium crossover have collectively breached the one million (10 lakh) units sales milestone in India. In fact, Maruti Suzuki has now reached the top spot in the utility vehicle space, by registering a market share of 25.46 per cent during first four months of Financial Year 2019-20, thanks to the aforementioned models. Recently, the carmaker also added the Maruti Suzuki XL6 premium MPV to its UV list.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV is the most recently updates models among all three UVs, being launched in November 2018

Commenting on the company's latest sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, "We thank our valued customers for their belief and support. In recent years the company has strategically widened its utility vehicle portfolio matching customer demands. The UV segment is growing fast and we bring out products that match and complement customer's demand. Our offerings in the utility vehicle segment - Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, are aimed to tap the dynamic needs of our consumers. The recently launched XL6 reflects aspirations of urban individuals. We will continue to boost our relationship with customers by focusing to create products for them that are best-in-class in quality, features and technology."

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezz is oldest right now and was launched in India back in March 2016

Among all three models, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezz is oldest right now and was launched in India back in March 2016. While the facelifted Maruti Suzuki S-Cross went on sales a year later, in October 2017, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was launched last year in November 2018. However, the latest 1 million sales milestone also includes the older models of the Ertiga and S-Cross. Also, while the company hasn't shared the individual sales figures of these three models, the average monthly sales of the Vitara Brezza stands at over 8600 units, for the Ertiga it's around 8400 units, and the S-Cross on an average sells around 1,700 units a month.

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki S-Cross went on sales in India, in October 2017

Powertrain wise, both the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross, gets the same 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that is tuned to produce 89 bhp and develops 200 Nm of peak torque. However, the S-Cross also gets the company's Smart Hybrid from Suzuki (SHVS) technology with an integrated starter generator (ISG). And while the Vitara Brezza gets the option of both a 5-speed manual and the AGS (AMT) unit, the S-Cross only gets the 5-speed manual gearbox.

As for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, it comes with a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol with SHVS technology, and the new 1.5-litre DDIS 225 oil burner. While the petrol engine is tuned to make 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque, diesel engine churns out 94 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter for the petrol version.

