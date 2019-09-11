Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has received significant response for its BS6 vehicles. Recently, the carmaker announced that seven of its petrol models including the Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6 are BS6 compliant and it is now claiming that around 70 per cent of its petrol vehicles sold are BS6 models. Maruti also claims that all BS6 vehicles can run on BS4 fuel without any operational concern.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Month

Speaking about the development, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "As a responsible and environment conscious brand, Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government of India's vision to introduce BS6 compliant vehicles before April 2020. Seven of our top selling models are BS6 compliant much before the deadline. We are committed to progressively upgrade our entire range of petrol cars to BS6 technology before stipulated timelines. The BS6 vehicles use Suzuki's proven technology that helps to substantially reduce the emissions thus contributing to a cleaner and greener environment."

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India

Maruti managed to convert its 0.8-litre engine which powers the Alto 800, 1.2-litre K-series engine which powers the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire and the 1.5-litre engine which powers the Ertiga and XL6 into BS6 engines way ahead of the BS6 deadline. The company says that the BS6 engines emit 25 per cent less Nitrous oxide. The company had already hinted that it will move away from diesel engines post April 2020 which is when the BS6 norms kick in. However, it is yet to take a final call on continuing with its latest 1.5-litre DDiS 225 engine which may be considered if there is a demand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.