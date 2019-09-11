New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales

Recently, the carmaker had announced that seven of its petrol models which include the Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6 are BS6 compliant.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki claims that all its BS6 complaint vehicles can run on BS4 fuel.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has converted seven petrol models to BS6.
  • The BS6 models emit around 25 per cent less nitrogen oxide.
  • All BS6 models together constitute 70 per cent of Maruti's total sales.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has received significant response for its BS6 vehicles. Recently, the carmaker announced that seven of its petrol models including the Alto 800, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6 are BS6 compliant and it is now claiming that around 70 per cent of its petrol vehicles sold are BS6 models. Maruti also claims that all BS6 vehicles can run on BS4 fuel without any operational concern.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Month

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

XL6

Wagon R

Alto 800

New Swift

Dzire

Baleno

Vitara Brezza

Ertiga

Alto K10

Celerio

Ciaz

Eeco

S-Cross

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

Speaking about the development, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "As a responsible and environment conscious brand, Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government of India's vision to introduce BS6 compliant vehicles before April 2020. Seven of our top selling models are BS6 compliant much before the deadline. We are committed to progressively upgrade our entire range of petrol cars to BS6 technology before stipulated timelines. The BS6 vehicles use Suzuki's proven technology that helps to substantially reduce the emissions thus contributing to a cleaner and greener environment."

Also Read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki To Bring The Jimny Mini SUV To India

0 Comments

Maruti managed to convert its 0.8-litre engine which powers the Alto 800, 1.2-litre K-series engine which powers the WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire and the 1.5-litre engine which powers the Ertiga and XL6 into BS6 engines way ahead of the BS6 deadline. The company says that the BS6 engines emit 25 per cent less Nitrous oxide. The company had already hinted that it will move away from diesel engines post April 2020 which is when the BS6 norms kick in. However, it is yet to take a final call on continuing with its latest 1.5-litre DDiS 225 engine which may be considered if there is a demand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.79 - 12.66 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
Finance Minister's
Finance Minister's "Ola, Uber" Remark Misinterpreted, Says Nitin Gadkari
Honda Activa 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,490
Honda Activa 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,490
2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6: Price Expectation
2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities