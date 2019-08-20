Maruti Suzuki XL6: Price And Specification Expectation

Unlike the Ertiga, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold via the company's Nexa dealerships

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 is all set to go on sale in India on August 21, 2019, and the car will be positioned as a premium MPV in the company's line-up. The new XL6 is based on the company's popular MPV Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is based on the same Heartect platform. However, as the name suggests, the new XL6 will be a 6-seater model and it will be retailed in India through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa range of dealerships, positioned above the S-Cross.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki XL6: Things We Know So Far

Maruti Suzuki XL6 ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between ₹ 7.54 lakh to ₹ 11. 20 lakh, while the S-Cross, which only comes in diesel option, is priced from 8.85 lakh to ₹ 11.48 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is likely to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options (borrowed from Ertiga), the new premium MPV is expected to be priced around ₹ 8 lakh to 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will gets the same BS6 1.5-litre K15 unit that powers the Ertiga

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Cabin Uncovered In New Spy Shots

In terms of engine specifications, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by the existing, BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine, recently introduced in the Ertiga, and the new 1.5-litre diesel motor. The petrol engine also comes equipped with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology. In the Ertiga, the petrol engine is tuned to generate 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm, while the 1498 cc, four-cylinder, turbocharged oil burner churns out 94 bhp at 4000 rpm and 225 Nm of peak torque at 1500 - 2500 rpm. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol version gets an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get a cabin identical to the Ertiga with smart features

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Images

On the features front, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come with the carmaker's SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car is likely to get a bunch of safety features like - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder as standard. Optional features will include, rear parking camera, cruise control, height-adjustable driver's seat and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.