Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specification, Images

Maruti Suzuki XL6, the much-anticipated premium MPV from Indo-Japanese carmaker is all set to be launched in India today and we'll bring you the live updates from the launch here. The new XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV, but unlike the latter, it will be sold via the company's Nexa chain of dealerships. However, the car does share its platform design cues and most likely its powertrain options with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. We have already told you a fair bit about the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 and also our expectations with regards to its pricing, which will be revealed here today. Visually, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with an all-new face, featuring a new hexagonal grille with a chrome slat. The car also gets aggressive-looking quad LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and indicators.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Teaser gave use a glimpse of the car's features and cabin design

Unlike the 7-seater Ertiga, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6, as the name suggests, will be a 6-seater car with 2+2+2 seating layout. which means instead of a bench seat, the second row will come with captain seats as standard. However based on the teaser images and spy photos, visually the design of the cabin will remain identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, featuring the wide horizontal lines, premium fit and finish, and smart features.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by the existing, BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine, recently introduced in the Ertiga, and the new 1.5-litre diesel motor. The petrol engine also comes equipped with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol version gets an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter.

