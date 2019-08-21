Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specification, Images

New Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV and comes with crossover like styling. The new XL6 also comes with features like a new grille, quad LED headlamps, side and under-body cladding, and large roof rails. The cabin gets a 6-seater layout in 2+2+2 format.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specification, Images
Unlike the Ertiga, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold via the company's Nexa dealerships

Maruti Suzuki XL6, the much-anticipated premium MPV from Indo-Japanese carmaker is all set to be launched in India today and we'll bring you the live updates from the launch here. The new XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV, but unlike the latter, it will be sold via the company's Nexa chain of dealerships. However, the car does share its platform design cues and most likely its powertrain options with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. We have already told you a fair bit about the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 and also our expectations with regards to its pricing, which will be revealed here today. Visually, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with an all-new face, featuring a new hexagonal grille with a chrome slat. The car also gets aggressive-looking quad LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps and indicators.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Teaser gave use a glimpse of the car's features and cabin design

Unlike the 7-seater Ertiga, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6, as the name suggests, will be a 6-seater car with 2+2+2 seating layout. which means instead of a bench seat, the second row will come with captain seats as standard. However based on the teaser images and spy photos, visually the design of the cabin will remain identical to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, featuring the wide horizontal lines, premium fit and finish, and smart features.

The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by the existing, BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine, recently introduced in the Ertiga, and the new 1.5-litre diesel motor. The petrol engine also comes equipped with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol version gets an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The New Maruti Suzuki XL6:

Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
The car also gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay unit

Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch - Live!
The cabin of the new XL6 "has been designed to indulge" says Raman.

the captain seats with all black interior

gets a wide aisle and sliding seats for easy ingress and egress.


gets leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel with mounted control


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch - Live!
C V Raman says that, "the details requirements of our Nexa customers has helped us develop the new XL6"

He also says -

"All new XL6 is designed to evoke a strong presence and stance"

"the XL6 gets floating style roof and origami inspired LED taillamps"

"
Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
C V Raman, Executive Director, Engineering, Maruti Suzuki India takes the stage to talk about the design story of the new XL6.


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch - Live!
Srivastava says, the new XL6 is for customers who is looking for comfort, style and a car that can offers the best of both, an MPV and an SUV.

He says -

"The XL6 is the first three-row model from Nexa"

"Offers exclusivity in terms of style, space and features"

"Powered by the new K15 petrol engine with smart hybrid tech is also BS6 compliant"



Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing, Maruti Suzuki India takes the stage to talk about the marketing strategy behind the new XL6 and the Nexa brand.


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa says "the Indian auto industry is going through a major change....

we'll be ready beforehand for the BS6 deadline....

The XL6 is our 7th model to gets a BS6 compliant engine..."



Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
Maruti Suzuki India CEO, Kenichi Ayukawa takes the stage to introduce the new XL6. The XL6 is a 6-seaeter vehicle.

He says, the Nexa brand is already set to reach is 1 million sales milestone in just 4 years.

The new XL6 is based on the company Heartect platform.


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch - Live!
The launch event begins. The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold via Nexa channel.

Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets a pair of new quad-LED headlamps, which are all-white LED units with four reflector chambers on each side. Maruti says that these result in bright and focused lighting, making the XL6 a true style icon.


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - The Stage Is Set!
The stage is set for the big launch and unveil of the all-new Maruti Suzuki XL6.

The new premium MPV will come with bold crossover like styling a with a bunch of new smart features.


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch - Live!
Here's the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 nicely tucked under the sheets ahead of the big unveil and launch.

The launch event will commence soon.


Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
As the name suggests, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be a 6-seater model with captain seats in the middle row and two-seater bench at the third row, making it a 2+2+2 layout.

https://nexaprod4.azureedge.net/-/media/feature/nexawebsitecarbrand/xl6/captain-seats_376.jpg?modified=20190807133139
Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
The carmaker has confirmed that the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 premium MPV will be BS6 compliant from the time of its launch. Currently 70 per cent of Maruti's petrol line-up is BS6 compliant.
Aug 21, 2019
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launch - Live Updates!
The new XL6 is based on Maruti Suzuki India's popular MPV, Ertiga. In fact, the car looks like a crossover version of the Ertiga sharing several design cues.


Aug 21, 2019
New Maruti Suzuki XL6 India Launch - Live!
The all new Maruti Suzuki XL6 crossover MPV is launching in India today. 

Stay tuned for all the launch updates.