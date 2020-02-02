Maruti Suzuki XL5 Hatchback Spotted Testing Ahead Of Auto Expo Unveil

We already know that Maruti Suzuki is readying a new Nexa version of the WagonR is expected to be a part of Maruti's line-up at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. The model has been spotted tested in India even earlier and yet one of our readers has spotted the car doing rounds in Gurugram. The car under heavy wraps is the Maruti Suzuki XL5 which essentially is the Nexa or premium version of the WagonR.

The face of the XL5 looks curvier compared to the new WagonR.

The test mule has been spotted testing wearing heavy camouflage and so it is really difficult to say anything definite of the additions in the body kits. However, the WagonR's silhouette is quite apparent and the rear design looks almost identical. Then a close look at the profile also brings your attention to the character line that we have seen in the new-gen WagonR. Interestingly, heavy claddings like on the Xl6 are not seen on this one which means it may not be just a spruced up and bolder looking version of the WagonR. We can only see the profile and rear of the car in the images and so changes made to its front is yet to be seen. The tail lamps are also expected to get LED highlights, like what we have seen on the XL6.

Where all additions hint that Maruti has tweaked the design of the XL5, mechanically it is likely to remain identical to the WagonR. Under the hood, it is expected to source the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 engine from the WagonR which belts out 77 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque in the WagonR. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual and AMT transmission in the WagonR.

