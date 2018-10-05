New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition Introduced

The WagonR Limited Edition is offered with two optional packages.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Limited Edition gets accessory updates while remains unchanged mechanically.

In a bid to cash in on the festive season demand, Maruti Suzuki has packed the WagonR with a host of accessories and has launched it as a Limited Edition. The WagonR Limited Edition remains mechanically unchanged and the accessory kits have just enhanced the visual appeal of the hatchback. On the outside, Maruti has provided body graphics on the sides and has added a spoiler at the rear. The cabin of the Wagon R has also been loaded with good amount of fitments like a 2 DIN audio system, wood trims on the central console and power window switch console, and leatherette seat covers with a set of cushions. The WagonR Limited Edition can be had in the LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants with two packages on option priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490. The LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants are priced at ₹ 4.19 lakh,   ₹ 4.45 lakh and ₹ 4.73 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Introducing the WagonR Limited Edition R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director- Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "WagonR customers have always valued substance and style; with this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them. With its tall boy design, driving comfort, spacious interiors and fuel efficiency, WagonR has always been amongst the top selling models for Maruti Suzuki. We are sure this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India."
 
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been one of the company's bestselling models. The company has sold over 85,000 units of the WagonR in the period of April-September this year and is anticipating that the kit update will further give it a shot in the arm this festive season.

Also Read: Updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Testing In India
 
The WagonR is powered by a 998 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The same engine when run on CNG develops 59 bhp and 70 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard while a five-speed AMT gearbox is also made available on the top-spec VXI and VXI+ petrol variants.

