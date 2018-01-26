Maruti Suzuki WagonR-Based Solio Mini MPV Spotted In India

The 2018 Suzuki Solio mini MPV was recently spotted in India sans camouflage. Based on the Wagon-R compact hatch, the Solio is essentially the premium version of the car that is sold in the Japanese markets. Globally, the Solio comes in both the Kei-car version and a 5+2 mini MPV version and it is a sub-4 meter model. While as of now Maruti Suzuki has no plans to launch the car in India, the fact that the car was seen with temporary plates with Haryana registration indicates that the car could be here for testing and R&D purposes. Also, considering seeing that the car has been spied in India this close to the 2018 Auto Expo, there is a possibility that Maruti might have it on display at its stall.

The Suzuki Solio was first showcased in India at the 2012 Auto Expo but it never went any further. So, the car being spotted in India doesn't really mean that the company is planning to launch it here. Having said that, Maruti Suzuki has shown interest in launching a 7-seater WagonR in India and it even imported a unit back in 2015 for R&D. So, it could be possible that Maruti Suzuki could consider introducing the Solio nameplate in India as the 7-Seater WagonR, and position it right below the Ertiga, a rival to the likes of the Datsun GO+.

The Suzuki Solio is bigger in size than the WagonR that is sold in India and comes with more pronounced boxy proportions and a taller stance. Instead of the conventional rear doors, the car comes with sliding doors, similar to the Omni, but electrically assisted for more convenience. The car uses a lot of chrome elements as well, as seen in the rear of the car, from this spy. The global model comes with a nicer cabin as well with a more modern-looking interior, equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke steering wheel with controls for music and telephony and more.

The Japan-sped Suzuki Solio comes only with a hybrid powertrain, the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor offering a combined output of 90 bhp and 118 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed AMT unit as standard.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.