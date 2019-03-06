New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG, where the S stands for Smart, will be available in the LXI and LXI (O) variants, and offer a best-in-class mileage of 33.54km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG gets a factory-fitted CNG kit paired with the 1-litre engine

Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of the CNG variant of the newly launched 2019 Wagon R hatchback. The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG, where the S stands for Smart, will be available in the LXI and LXI (O) variants, priced at ₹ 4.84 lakh and ₹ 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The company-fitted CNG kit will be paired with the 1.0-litre engine, offering a best-in-class mileage of 33.54km/kg. The factory fitted Wagon R S-CNG vehicle comes with standard warranty benefits and convenience of Maruti Suzuki's service network spread across India.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG will be available in the LXI and LXI (O) trims

Introducing the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment-friendly. With Wagon R S-CNG customers will be able to enjoy the benefit of 26 per cent better fuel economy than the outgoing Wagon R CNG and superior technology which is safe, reliable and environment-friendly."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Takes On Hyundai Santro

The CNG kit that comes with the Wagon R gets dual ECU and intelligent-Gas Port Injection technology that delivers a calibrated quantity of fuel to the engine, leading to more efficient fuel usage, active pickup and superior drivability. Furthermore, the CNG tank has been positioned is a bit lower now aiding in improved vehicle dynamics. Also, the car now comes with both an automatic fuel change switch and a fuel level indicator offer comfort and convenience.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG comes paired with the 1.0-litre petrol engine

In petrol mode, the 1.0-litre engine offers the same power output of 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm at 3500 rpm. However, when running on CNG, the motor offers around 58 bhp at 5500 rpm and 78 Nm at 3500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In terms of features, the car gets the same equipment that the regular LXI and LXI (O) trims get, save for the addition of the rear parcel tray.

Maruti Suzuki says that around 15 of the company's total sales come of its CNG range, which currently includes 7 models - Alto800, AltoK10, WagonR, Celerio, Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S. Cumulatively, so far, the company has sold over 5 lakh factory-fitted CNG vehicles in India. The company has said that the new Wagon R CNG will be available in regions with CNG infrastructures like - Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

