Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Will Not Be Launched Commercially In 2020

Maruti Suzuki had earlier said that it would roll out its first electric car in 2020

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the Wagon R electric, which has been doing trial runs in various cities across the country, will not be launched in India by 2020. In fact, it said that by 2020, the electric version of the Wagon R will go to the next stage of trials. RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki said, "The Electric vehicle work is in progress and the Research and Development continues and it will carry on before mass acceptance."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Retail Electric Cars From Nexa Dealerships

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 4.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

He went on to say that the priorities of the Government had changed and higher priorities are now given to two-wheelers. "The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric is not at a stage that it can be sold commercially.", he said, during a press conference announcing the company's Q2 results.

Trial runs for the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric will continue in 2020

The government policy is clearly bent towards the electrification of two-wheelers and not passenger cars, which is why Maruti Suzuki is in no hurry to launch the EV in the country. Bhargava went on to say that it's not as if the company is not in a position to launch the Wagon R EV in the country, it's just that there is no infrastructure to support the commercial consumption yet and if it's launched now, the car will carry a higher price for consumers which would further dampen the sentiments towards electric vehicles in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.