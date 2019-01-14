New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is now available for bookings at dealerships and online for an initial payment of 11,000, ahead of the launch on January 23.

View Photos
The third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will compete with the new Hyundai Santro

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is scheduled for launch on January 23, 2019, and ahead of its debut, the automaker has commenced accepting bookings for the all-new model. The third generation Wagon R is now available for bookings at any of the Maruti dealerships pan India for a token amount of ₹ 11,000, while customers can also book the model online on the company's website. The all-new Wagon R is not only based on a completely new platform but also packs in more features and more comfort over its predecessor. The new model is larger in proportions too over the outgoing version.

Launched in India in 1999, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R completes 20 years of production this year and has been consistently one of the most selling models and in the country. Maruti days that nearly 51 per cent of Wagon R customers have picked it up as their first car, while close to 24 per cent have replaced their Wagon R with a new one.

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

r2r6vk8o

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is larger in proportions and gets a larger engine option too

For the 2019 version, the third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is underpinned by the fifth generation Heartect platform that only makes the car sturdier than ever but also improves overall safety and NVH levels on the vehicle. The model is about 143 mm wider than the current model, while retaining the tallboy stance that it is known for. The design too is evolutionary and instantly recognisable albeit with updates like a new front with a bolder grille, larger headlamps and new vertical taillights.

The cabin has been updated with more features on the third generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R that not only remains practical but feature rich as well equipped with the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. The SmartPlay studio will allow you to surf news, get latest updates on weather and locate eateries around. It's unclear if the system is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well, or just Bluetooth connectivity. With respect to safety, the car will come with the driver side airbag, ABS with EBD; front seatbelts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across all trims. It's disheartening though that the passenger side airbag is not a standard feature on the hatchback.

The big update though will be under the hood of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The car, for the first time, will get the new 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine boasting of more power and better economy, while the 1.0-litre motor will continue to be on offer as well. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and AMT units.

0 Comments

The new Wagon R makes an entry into a very aggressive segment and will be facing stiff competition against the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Datsun GO. Pricing will be a big factor in how the models fares, but we do think they will be competitive. More details on the hatchback will be available on January 23.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
TAGS :
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Maruti Suzuki Maruti cars 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings new wagon R New Wagon R Bookings

Latest News

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
BMW R 1250 GS Bookings Begin In India; Launch This Month
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Fuel Prices Hiked For The 6th Time In 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
Nissan Kicks Deliveries To Begin In January 2019
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
2020 KTM 1290 Super Adventure Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Volkswagen Could Face Recall Of More Cars Over Emissions In Germany
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Baleno Rivalling Tata 45X Continues To Testing In India
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup & Touring Car Series Driver Registrations Open
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
2019 Hyundai Creta Gets Updated With New Features
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio Wins Marrakesh e-Prix; Mahindra Racing's First Victory Of The Season
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.86 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Dakar Rally 2019: CS Santosh Exits Dakar After Nasty Crash In Stage 5; TVS' Lorenzo Santolino Finishes 3rd
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Nissan Top Executive Munoz Resigns Amid Broadened Ghosn Probe
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India
Honda Jazz EV Spotted Testing In India

Popular Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.7 - 7.34 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.59 - 5.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.8 - 4.62 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
View More
Explore Wagon R
×
Explore Now
x
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Toyota's Version Of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Could Launch In FY2019-20
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities