New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza To Be Manufactured At Toyota's Plant

Maruti Suzuki has shared that it will make use of the unutilised production capacity at Toyota's Bengaluru plant to assemble the Vitara Brezza.

View Photos
Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the Vitara Brezza at Toyota's Bengaluru plant.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the Vitara Brezza at Toyota's Suzuki plant
  • Toyota India has an annual production capacity of 310,000 units.
  • Maruti will likely assemble the Brezza at Toyota's plant with new engines

It was in 2017 that Toyota and Suzuki showed interest in working together in several markets including India and two years down the line the alliance is about to bear fruit. Both companies have spelt out the areas of collaboration and it is known that Maruti Suzuki will share the Ciaz, Ertiga, Baleno and Vitara Brezza with Toyota for India and other developing markets. Maruti Suzuki has also shared that it will make use of the unutilised production capacity of Toyota's Bengaluru plant to assemble the Vitara Brezza.

Also Read: Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance

Maruti Suzuki Vitara

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jul 2019

Speaking with carandbike, R.C. Bhargava- Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Toyota has some spare capacity in their Bangalore plant. We will use that capacity to manufacture the Brezza. That saves us the investment which otherwise would have been required. We will utilise that capacity, so it's a win-win for both of us. We get cars without making any investment and they get something to use their capacity. So we are all looking always to maximise the efficiency of the total system." Toyota Kirloskar Motor's total annual production capacity is 310,000 units. The first plant which started production in 1997 has a production capacity of 100,000 units and operates at full capacity to assemble the Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The second plant which started production in 2010 is used to manufacture Toyota's sedan and the Etios Liva hatchback and has a production capacity of 210,000 units. Maruti Suzuki is likely to manufacture the VItara Brezza in this plant as more than half of its capacity is left unexploited.

Also Read: Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models

toyota india baleno vitara brezza The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno are the first two models which will be cross badged by Toyota for the Indian market. 
0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will phase out current diesel engines from its line-up by April 1, 2020. The company has also reaffirmed that the Vitara Brezza will soon be offered with the petrol engine and chances are that the company may introduce the in-house developed 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine if it sees substantial demand for diesel variants in the segment. Since Toyota badged Maruti Suzuki vehicles are expected only by late 2019 or early 2020, there is a possibility that Maruti will manufacture the Vitara Brezza with new engines at Toyota's second plant in Bengaluru.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Maruti Suzuki Cars in India Toyota-Suzuki partnership Toyota-Suzuki Cars Toyota-Suzuki Alliance Toyota cars Suzuki Cars Vitara Brezza compact SUV Toyota Vitara Brezza

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza To Be Manufactured At Toyota's Plant
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza To Be Manufactured At Toyota's Plant
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Old Vs New
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: Old Vs New
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Date Revealed
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T Launch Date Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Down By 4.6 Per Cent At Rs. 1795.6 Crore
Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Down By 4.6 Per Cent At Rs. 1795.6 Crore
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India In May 2019
Jawa Donates Rs. 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Jawa Donates Rs. 1.49 Crore To Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Current Diesel Cars By April 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Current Diesel Cars By April 2020
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Manufacturers & Dealers Need To Work Together To Sell & Register Diesel Cars Before April 1, 2020: RC Bhargava
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Design Patents Reveal Yamaha 3CT Production Model
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Prices Updated, Starts At Rs. 6.74 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Avengers: Endgame: Best Cars And Bikes From The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Audi India Launches Lifestyle Editions Of The A4 & Q7
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019
Triumph India To Enter Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business By August 2019

Latest Cars

6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Yamaha MT-15 Registers Sales Over 5000 Units In First Month Of Launch
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Current Diesel Cars By April 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Current Diesel Cars By April 2020
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
2019 Ducati Scrambler Range: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities