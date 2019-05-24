Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 7.98 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at ₹ 7.98 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been around for almost four years in its original version and with the completion intensifying after the arrival of products like the Mahindra XUV300 and Hyundai Venue, Maruti is finally trying to spice up the range.

View Photos
The updates on the Vitara Brezza are aimed to up the style quotient.

Highlights

  • The Vitara Brezza Limited Edition gets cosmetic updates.
  • The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a facelift next year.
  • The petrol Vitara Brezza is expected to launch with the facelift.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the hottest selling subcompact SUV in India. The company has sold over 4.35 lakh units since its launch in 2016. Four years later now, Maruti is finally trying to spice up the range. Maruti Suzuki has now launched the Vitara Brezza in a new Sports Edition at a premium of Rs 29,990 over the regular model. Therefore, prices start at ₹ 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Exclusive: Vitara Brezza Petrol - Its Finally Coming!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jul 2019

The updates on the Vitara Brezza are aimed to up the style quotient of the SUV and are limited to cosmetics. The limited edition model essentially gets the accessory package which can be customized on any variant of the model. Customers can choose from a wide range of accessories including new seat covers, designer mats, side cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion among others.

e8h11hm8The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is expacted to launch next year.
0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to introduce the facelifted model of the Vitara Brezza with a new BS6 compliant powertrain. Maruti Suzuki has been offering the VItara Brezza only with the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine which has now seen its days and will be phased out on the onset of BS6 norms. As we exclusively reported, the facelifted Vitara Brezza will be launched with the BS6 complaint version of the 1.2-litre k12 petrol engine. Though the company has decided to put an end to the diesel technology altogether, it can still introduce its latest in-house developed 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel motor in the Vitara Brezza if it sees the enough demand despite the high cost. Mention about Venue

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Colours Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 7.98 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 7.98 Lakh
Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing
Bajaj Urbanite Electric Scooter Spotted Testing
Tesla Produced 900 Model 3 Cars Per Day This Week- Musk
Tesla Produced 900 Model 3 Cars Per Day This Week- Musk
Uber Brings Electric Bike Service Jump To London
Uber Brings Electric Bike Service Jump To London
Musk's Leaked Email Shows Tesla To Make Record Deliveries In Second Quarter
Musk's Leaked Email Shows Tesla To Make Record Deliveries In Second Quarter
Self-Driving Startup Aurora Bets On Lidar In First Acquisition
Self-Driving Startup Aurora Bets On Lidar In First Acquisition
BMW Bids An Amazing Farewell To Mercedes-Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche On His Retirement Day
BMW Bids An Amazing Farewell To Mercedes-Benz CEO Dieter Zetsche On His Retirement Day
2020 Skoda Superb Unveiled; Now Available In A Plug-In Hybrid Version
2020 Skoda Superb Unveiled; Now Available In A Plug-In Hybrid Version
Skoda Launches New iV Sub-Brand; Marks Entry Into The World Of Electric Vehicles
Skoda Launches New iV Sub-Brand; Marks Entry Into The World Of Electric Vehicles
Production-Spec Renault Arkana Unveiled, Could Be Considered For The Indian Market
Production-Spec Renault Arkana Unveiled, Could Be Considered For The Indian Market
Mercedes-Benz’s Heated Seatbelts Could Encourage Customers To Put Them On
Mercedes-Benz’s Heated Seatbelts Could Encourage Customers To Put Them On
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Illicit Emissions Software
Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Illicit Emissions Software
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor

Latest Cars

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.46 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Mahindra TUV300

Mahindra TUV300

₹ 9.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
View More
x
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
2020 Mahindra Thar Hard Top Version Spotted Testing
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities