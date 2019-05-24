Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sports Edition Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 7.98 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the hottest selling subcompact SUV in India. The company has sold over 4.35 lakh units since its launch in 2016. Four years later now, Maruti is finally trying to spice up the range. Maruti Suzuki has now launched the Vitara Brezza in a new Sports Edition at a premium of Rs 29,990 over the regular model. Therefore, prices start at ₹ 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara ₹ 10 - 15 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The updates on the Vitara Brezza are aimed to up the style quotient of the SUV and are limited to cosmetics. The limited edition model essentially gets the accessory package which can be customized on any variant of the model. Customers can choose from a wide range of accessories including new seat covers, designer mats, side cladding, body graphics, front and rear garnish, leather steering cover, door sill-guard, wheel arch kit and neck cushion among others.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is expacted to launch next year. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift is expacted to launch next year.

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to introduce the facelifted model of the Vitara Brezza with a new BS6 compliant powertrain. Maruti Suzuki has been offering the VItara Brezza only with the 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine which has now seen its days and will be phased out on the onset of BS6 norms. As we exclusively reported, the facelifted Vitara Brezza will be launched with the BS6 complaint version of the 1.2-litre k12 petrol engine. Though the company has decided to put an end to the diesel technology altogether, it can still introduce its latest in-house developed 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel motor in the Vitara Brezza if it sees the enough demand despite the high cost.

