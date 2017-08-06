Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross The 1.5 Lakh Mark

Achieving yet another milestone, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza's sales recently crossed the 1.5 lakh mark in India. The carmaker announced this news earlier this week on the Vitara Brezza's social media handle. Launched in March 2016, the popular sub-4 metre SUV is manufactured at the company Gurugram plant and is currently only retailed in the Indian market. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has also established itself as the top-selling SUV in India with average monthly sales of about 9000 to 10,000 units.

Interestingly, it was just in March 2017 that the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza breached the 1 lakh sale mark, which means the company has been selling an average of 10,000 units of the SUV in the past five months. In comparison, rivals Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300 sell about an average of over 4000 unit and 2000 units in a month, respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza mainly rivals the likes of Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV300

This is quite an impressive feat considering the fact that the Vitara Brezza is only available in one engine option - 89 bhp, 1.3-litre DDIS diesel engine, and has only one transmission option on offer, the 5-speed manual gearbox. In comparison, rival Ford EcoSport has 2 petrol engines - 110 bhp 1.5-litre and 123 bhp 1-litre ECOBOOST - and a 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer with the option of both manual and automation transmission. On the other hand, the Mahindra TUV300 comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine in two states of tune - 84 bhp and 100 bhp, and the option of either a manual gearbox or an AMT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with a stylish and well-designed exterior coupled with a host of smart features. Dual tone exterior option, floating roof design and 'Bull Horn' LED headlamp along with SMARTPLAY infotainment system, premium interiors and effective safety features make the Vitara Brezza a compelling product. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki also introduced a special customisation portfolio - ICreate to add to the customer experience. The company is also working on a petrol version and an AMT variant of the car, which will soon find their way to India.

