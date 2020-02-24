Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift: All You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki first showcased the facelift of the Vitara Brezza at the Auto Expo 2020. The company has now finally launched the car in the country and we've waited for a petrol variant to come to the country ever since the car was first launched in India. To jog your memory, the Vitara Brezza was only available with a diesel engine option and though the company had provided a whole bunch of customization options and also introduced an AMT to keep things up to date in that segment. Now, however, with the launch of the petrol variant, the Vitara Brezza comes with a host of feature options and of course a mild-hybrid system as well. There's a lot more on offer now.

The updated Vitara Brezza petrol gets a refreshed face with a new grille and restyled bumper Maruti Suzuki Vitara ₹ 10 - 15 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Here's All You Need To Know About The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Styling upgrades on the 2020 Vitara Brezza include a new chrome grille and revised bumper that gets larger air intakes and a faux skid plate. The headlamps have been revised and now get new LED daytime running lights and LED projector lens. The profile remains the same barring the new 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear sports new LED taillights. The Vitara Brezza facelift sports a new leather-wrapped steering wheel and an updated 7-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 system Inside, the new Vitara Brezza gets revised upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and an updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Smartplay Studio 2.0 interface. The new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift will be available in three new dual-tone colour options - Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof. The Brezza finally gets a petrol engine as part of Maruti Suzuki's strategy to go petrol-only in the BS6 era and the new 1.5-litre K-Series motor comes with the brand's mild-hybrid SHVS technology. The Vitara Brezza Facelift now gets a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine that replaces the 1.3 DDIS motor The new engine belts out 102 bhp at 6000 rpm and 134 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic. There are 5 variants available on the manual transmission variant and 4 on the automatic variant. The SUV now faces competition from the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and will also take on the upcoming Kia Sonet.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.