Prices for the Vitara Brezza with the automatic option go all the way up to Rs. 10.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the Vitara Brezza with the Auto Gear Shift (AGS) as an option. Price for the Vitara Brezza with the automatic option start at ₹ 8.54 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It has been a much awaited option on the subcompact SUV and finally, we get the Brezza in the automatic avatar. The exterior and interior features have been given a makeover and you see new alloy wheels, in gloss black finish.

There's also a chrome grille and back door chrome garnish that has been made standard across all variants. The interiors too get an all black finish all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

The Vitara Brezza AMT gets an all black treatment to the cabin

The Vitara Brezza with the Auto Gear Shift will be offered in the VDi, ZDi and ZDi+ variants. Maruti Suzuki has also loaded the automatic variant of the Brezza with new safety features like ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters; all of which have been made standard across all variants. According to the company, Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.

The Vitara Brezza AMT gets a chrome grille and back door chrome garnish

Maruti Suzuki has also launched a new colour with the Vitara Brezza AGS and it's called Autumn Orange and this colour is also available with a dual-tone option. Under the hood is the same 1.3-litre diesel unit churning out 88 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

VARIANT Prices ( Ex-Showroom Delhi) VDi AGS ₹ 8.54 lakh ZDi AGS ₹ 9.31 lakh ZDi+ AGS ₹ 10.27 lakh ZDi+ DUAL TONE AGS ₹ 10.49 lakh

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said: "Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for India's SUV market. We have enhanced its allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of Auto Gear Shift, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience. AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, we expect India's number one SUV to become even more attractive."

