Maruti Suzuki True Value Sold Over 4 Lakh Used Cars In FY2020

Maruti Suzuki True Value has nearly 570 True Value outlets across 280 cities in India right now

Maruti Suzuki True Value, one of the leading pre-owned car sellers in India, has announced selling over four lakh used cars during Financial Year 2019-20, until February 2020. With this, the company witnessed a growth of growth of 3.7 per cent, as compared to the same period in the previous financial year. The information was shared by the company as part of its recent announcement to start vehicle purchases at its outlets. So, from now on, customers can also sell their vehicles at True Value outlets.

Commenting on sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki True Value offers seamless online to offline Pre-Owned car buying experience. We would like to thank all our customers for their constant support to True Value and we are confident that this new initiative will also be welcomed by them."

Maruti Suzuki True Value has now started vehicle buying facility as well, and now car owners can also sell their vehicles at True Value outlets

Currently, the company has nearly 570 True Value outlets across 280 cities in India and sees close to 8 lakh website visitors every month. As part of its service, True Value certified cars undergo 376 checkpoints, and they come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services,

In comparison, the company's closest rival, Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), sells an average of over one lakh cars every year. However, MFCW has a much wider network across India, with over 1700 outlets across 810+ cities in India.

