New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki True Value Sold Over 4 Lakh Used Cars In FY2020

Maruti Suzuki True Value witnessed a growth of growth of 3.7 per cent, as compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Maruti Suzuki True Value has nearly 570 True Value outlets across 280 cities in India right now

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki True Value has sold over four lakh used cars in FY2020
  • True Value witnessed a growth of growth of 3.7 per cent
  • True Value has nearly 570 True Value outlets across 280 cities in India

Maruti Suzuki True Value, one of the leading pre-owned car sellers in India, has announced selling over four lakh used cars during Financial Year 2019-20, until February 2020. With this, the company witnessed a growth of growth of 3.7 per cent, as compared to the same period in the previous financial year. The information was shared by the company as part of its recent announcement to start vehicle purchases at its outlets. So, from now on, customers can also sell their vehicles at True Value outlets.

Commenting on sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Maruti Suzuki True Value offers seamless online to offline Pre-Owned car buying experience. We would like to thank all our customers for their constant support to True Value and we are confident that this new initiative will also be welcomed by them."

maruti suzuki true value pre owned car business

Maruti Suzuki True Value has now started vehicle buying facility as well, and now car owners can also sell their vehicles at True Value outlets

Currently, the company has nearly 570 True Value outlets across 280 cities in India and sees close to 8 lakh website visitors every month. As part of its service, True Value certified cars undergo 376 checkpoints, and they come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services,

0 Comments

In comparison, the company's closest rival, Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), sells an average of over one lakh cars every year. However, MFCW has a much wider network across India, with over 1700 outlets across 810+ cities in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.87 - 6.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.39 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.18 - 10.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.57 - 13.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.82 - 6.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.38 - 8.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.52 - 13.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.35 - 6.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
BMW To Launch 5 Electric Models By 2021
BMW To Launch 5 Electric Models By 2021
2020 Tata Harrier BS6: Variants Explained
2020 Tata Harrier BS6: Variants Explained
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities