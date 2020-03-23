New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Tour S CNG BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 5.80 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is essentially the previous generation Dzire and comes is offered in petrol and CNG variants that are now BS6 compliant.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Tour S and other vehicles in the Tour range will be sold via the CV showrooms

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is based on the previous generation Dzire
  • The Tour S is being offered in both petrol and CNG options
  • The Tour S will be sold via Maruti Suzuki's new Commercial showrooms

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 compliant Tour S CNG subcompact sedan in India with prices starting at ₹ 5.80 lakh for the S variant, going up to ₹ 6.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the S (O) CNG trim. The Maruti Suzuki Tour S CNG is essentially the previous generation Swift DZire that continues to be sold to the fleet market. The new offering with the revised powertrain is available in three variants - S CNG, S (O) Petrol and S (O) CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Tour takes on the fleet variants of the Hyundai Xcent and the Ford Aspire that are also on sale

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

S-Presso

Alto 800

Dzire

Vitara Brezza

New Swift

Baleno

Wagon R

Eeco

Ertiga

XL6

Celerio

Ignis

Alto K10

Ciaz

S-Cross

Celerio X

Baleno RS

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that has been updated to conform with the upcoming BS6 emission norms. It is to be noted that this is the older 1.2 engine that powered the Dzire and not the new 1.2-litre Dual-VVT motor that's seen on the facelifted model. The CNG option is expected to bring improved fuel efficiency figures for fleet operators, and in turn, lower cost of operations.

27h0d8a

The Maruti Suzuki Commercial dealerships will now retail the Tour range of vehicles from the automaker

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is essentially the no-frills version based on the older generation Dzire. The model gets an all-white paint scheme with steel wheels, blacked-out grille and body-coloured bumpers. The cabin comes with only the essentials including the HVAC unit, power steering and power windows for the rear passengers. The mandatory safety features are also on offer including the driver airbag, ABS, seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors and high-speed alert.

107plras

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is essentially the no-frills version based on the older generation Dzire. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Introduces Its Updated Commercial Vehicle Line-up

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will retail its Tour range of vehicles via the Commercial network of dealerships. This includes the Super Carry LCV, the Tour H1 (Alto), Tour H2 (Celerio), Tour S (Dzire), Tour V (Eeco) and the Tour M (Ertiga). The automaker has about 320 Commercial outlets spread over 234 cities pan India.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.46 - 9.9 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.18 - 10.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.87 - 6.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 4.22 - 7.73 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.57 - 13.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.82 - 6.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.38 - 8.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.52 - 13.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.35 - 6.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities