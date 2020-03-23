The Maruti Suzuki Tour S and other vehicles in the Tour range will be sold via the CV showrooms

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 compliant Tour S CNG subcompact sedan in India with prices starting at ₹ 5.80 lakh for the S variant, going up to ₹ 6.40 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the S (O) CNG trim. The Maruti Suzuki Tour S CNG is essentially the previous generation Swift DZire that continues to be sold to the fleet market. The new offering with the revised powertrain is available in three variants - S CNG, S (O) Petrol and S (O) CNG. The Maruti Suzuki Tour takes on the fleet variants of the Hyundai Xcent and the Ford Aspire that are also on sale

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that has been updated to conform with the upcoming BS6 emission norms. It is to be noted that this is the older 1.2 engine that powered the Dzire and not the new 1.2-litre Dual-VVT motor that's seen on the facelifted model. The CNG option is expected to bring improved fuel efficiency figures for fleet operators, and in turn, lower cost of operations.

The Maruti Suzuki Commercial dealerships will now retail the Tour range of vehicles from the automaker

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is essentially the no-frills version based on the older generation Dzire. The model gets an all-white paint scheme with steel wheels, blacked-out grille and body-coloured bumpers. The cabin comes with only the essentials including the HVAC unit, power steering and power windows for the rear passengers. The mandatory safety features are also on offer including the driver airbag, ABS, seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors and high-speed alert.

Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will retail its Tour range of vehicles via the Commercial network of dealerships. This includes the Super Carry LCV, the Tour H1 (Alto), Tour H2 (Celerio), Tour S (Dzire), Tour V (Eeco) and the Tour M (Ertiga). The automaker has about 320 Commercial outlets spread over 234 cities pan India.

