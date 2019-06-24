Maruti Suzuki To Sell Electric Cars Via Nexa Dealerships

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealerships were launched by the company to bring a premium experience for its customers and now sources have told carandbike that the company's electric car portfolio too will be retailed out of the Nexa dealerships. It's already been 5 years since Maruti Suzuki launched the Nexa dealerships in the country and there are already more than 250 dealerships and the company plans to open 300 service outlets by the end of 2019 which just goes to show the commitment the company has shown towards the Nexa brand. Maruti Suzuki plans to launch its first electric car in 2020 and so we can understand that the company is building its network before the EV bandwagon is added to the portfolio.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Starts Testing Electric Cars In India

Maruti Suzuki has already started testing electric cars in India

Maruti Suzuki has already started testing the electric car based on the Wagon R in India and it has also announced plans for a battery plant in India that will start making Lithium Ion batteries from 2020. Maruti Suzuki will be using the 2018 Wagon R as a test bed for electric cars in India and the first electric car to be launched in India will also likely be the same. The electric vehicle program for India will be run alongside and with help from Toyota Motor Corporation with which Maruti Suzuki has a vehicle sharing joint venture.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Electric Car Strategy Outline

Choosing the Nexa dealership for its electric vehicle portfolio does not come as a surprise, though as the cars will come at a premium. The expected price for the electric car is likely to be north of ₹ 8 lakh. With that kind of price point in mind, the customers too would expect a premium experience and there's no doubt that Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships can provide that.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.