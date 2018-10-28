New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava spoke to carandbike that the company is ready with BS6 vehicles and will roll out out the compliant vehicles three to four months before the deadline.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to roll out BS6 compliant vehicles by January 2020

The upcoming Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission norms will be bringing a big change in the Indian auto market. This will not just be for the manufacturers but also for component makers, the oil industry and every direct and indirect commodity affected by the more stringent emission norms. The Hon. Supreme Court too upheld its decision earlier this week to stop the sale of BS4 vehicles by March 31, 2020 and commence the sale of BS6 vehicles from April 1 2020. Keeping up with the upcoming regulations, India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki says it is ready to comply with the emission norms.

Also Read: Only BS6 Cars Can Be Sold After April 2020: Supreme Court

Speaking on the sidelines of its financial results announcement for Q2 of FY2018-19, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava spoke to carandbike that the company is ready with BS6 vehicles and will roll out out the compliant vehicles three to four months before the deadline. This translates to a timeline of January 2020, which is when we expect to see BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki on sale.

Bhargava also said that the company was confident of exhausting its BS4 inventory well before the deadline of April 2020. The BS6 norms will be joined by new safety regulations for cars that will need to be structurally safer to meet the new norms. This will see a number of current models being comprehensively reworked to meet the safety standards, while the long-running Omni has been confirmed to be discontinued.

Also Read: Honda Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Cars Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline

Apart from Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India too recently confirmed that the automaker will be ready with BS6 compliant cars three to four months before the April 1, 2020, deadline. To meet the stringent emission norms, diesel cars specifically will have to be fitted with a diesel particulate filter along with a catalyst reductor and exhaust treatment system. While most car makers have shown promise to offer BS6 vehicles when the time comes, a larger concern has been the availability of BS6 compliant fuel across the country.

