Maruti Suzuki To Phase Out Diesel Cars By April 2020

All Maruti Suzuki diesel cars that come with the 1.3-litre diesel engine will no longer be on sale from April 1, 2020. As for the newly introduced 1.5-litre diesel engine, the company will decide to covert it to BS6 or not based on market demand.

Maruti Suzuki diesel cars that come with the 1.3-litre DDIS engine will be phased out by April 2020

Maruti Suzuki India has confirmed that all its diesel cars that come with the 1.3-litre DDIS engine will be phased out by April 2020. The company which released the financial results for the 2018-19 financial year today announced that from April 1, 2020, none of its diesel cars that come with the 1.3-litre diesel engine will be on sale in India. The company has stated as the BS-6 norms kick in from April 2020, Maruti will mainly focus on upgrading its petrol engine line-up. In fact, 16 Maruti Suzuki petrol models need to be upgraded to BS6, including the passenger and commercial vehicle segment.

Among the company existing models, we have the Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross which currently come with the aforementioned diesel engine, and none of these models will get a die. While the others will continue with their respective petrol engines, both the Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross are only offered with the 1.3-litre diesel engine. So, what will happen to them? Well, the company has confirmed that the Vitara Brezza will get a petrol version before the deadline, however, right now there is no update on the S-Cross.

The company recently even launched its new 1.5-litre diesel engine with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, however, the carmaker has said that it's right now considering the possibility of retaining the motor for the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki will decide whether to sell the new diesel engine in India or not based on market demand. Right now, Maruti's overall diesel car sales account for is 22-23 per cent. The company has also confirmed that it will stop producing BS-4 compliant diesel engines by December 2019, while BS-4 petrol engine production will continue for the export market.



