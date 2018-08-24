New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki To Open 100th Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon

Maruti Suzuki will soon be opening its 100th dedicated Nexa service centre very soon. As of now, Maruti Suzuki also has over 320 dedicated Nexa sales outlets across the country catering to its more premium customers.

Nexa to open its 100th service outlet soon

Highlights

  • Dedicated Nexa service centres were opened last year
  • Maruti Suzuki has 320 Nexa dealers in India
  • Nexa service centres cater to the Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross and Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki launched the Nexa chain of premium sales outlets a few years ago for its more premium offerings, starting off with the S-Cross, Baleno and then the Ignis and Ciaz. In July last year, Maruti Suzuki also launched a premium Nexa service outlet for these Nexa cars and their customers. These service outlets exclusively service the more premium offerings from India's largest automaker. And now, Maruti Suzuki will soon be opening its 100th dedicated Nexa service centre very soon. As of now, Maruti Suzuki also has over 320 dedicated Nexa sales outlets across the country catering to its more premium customers.

Customers at these Nexa service centres can book an appointment via a dedicated service app that will put them directly in touch with their nominated service advisors. Although these service centres are about 10 per cent more expensive as compared to the standard ones, Maruti Suzuki claims that the service time is cut by nearly 50 per cent as compared to the standard service chains. These service centres also offer customers a live feed while their car is being serviced, a refreshment lounge and wifi while they wait. A live chat option with the service advisor is also available for customers that are not physically present at the time of the service appointment.

While the first ever Nexa workshop was opened in Gurugram last year, and with the 100th outlet due to open very soon, the automaker plans to have nearly 300 dedicated Nexa service outlets across the country by 2020.

