Auto Crisis Leads Maruti Suzuki To Have Two 'No Production' Days In September 2019

Maruti Suzuki will shut production of passenger vehicles on 7th and 9th September, 2019 at its Gurugram and Manesar plants. Both days will be observed as 'no production' days by the company.

Maruti Suzuki has already reduced its temporary workforce by 6 per cent

  • PV production will be shut on September 7 and 9, 2019
  • Maruti Suzuki registered 34% decline in sales in August 2019
  • The company cut production by 15.6% in June 2019

Maruti Suzuki is still bearing the brunt of the slowdown that is eating away at the auto industry. The company has announced that it will shut down the production of passenger vehicles at its Gurugram and Manesar plants on September 7 and September 9, 2019. Both days will be observed as 'no production' days by Maruti Suzuki. The Gujarat plant will remain operational though. These are the first two days when the company stopped production in India. One of the biggest reasons for the shutdown is vehicle sales, which is hurting the auto industry and Maruti as well. 

Baleno RS

Maruti manufactures the Baleno and the Swift at the Gujarat plant, while the S-Cross, Ertiga, Eeco, Alto and the Super Carry are manufactured at the Gurugram facility. The other models like the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Celerio, WagonR are manufactured at the company's Manesar plant.

The company registered a 34.4 per cent drop in domestic sales in August this year with 97,061 units sold in August 2019 as opposed to 147,700 units sold in August 2018. The automaker has registered a massive drop in volumes largely with its bread and butter segment - hatchbacks. The company's total sales stood at 106,413 units (domestic + exports), witnessing a drop of 32.7 per cent over 158,189 units sold in August last year.

Maruti Suzuki sold 10,123 units in August 2019, in the A-Mini segment that comprises the Alto and the older generation Wagon R, witnessing a decline of 71 per cent over 35,895 units sold during the same period in 2018. In the A-Compact segment that comprises models like the new Wagon R, Ignis, Swift, Celerio, Dzire, Baleno and the likes, the manufacturer registered a sale of 54,274 units, dropping by 23.9 per cent over 71,364 units sold in August 2018.

Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles' (PV) production went down by 15.60 per cent in June 2019 at 110,641 units as compared to 131,068 units which it manufactured in the same month last year. The company has recorded a sales decline of 17.2 per cent in June 2019 selling 111,014 units of PVs in the Indian market against 134,036 units which it sold in the same month last year.

