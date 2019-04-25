Maruti Suzuki To Discontinue Super Carry LCV’s Diesel Variant

Maruti Suzuki will discontinue the diesel variant of the Super Carry LCV from April 1 2020. The company had launched the LCV in July 2016 with prices starting at just above ₹ 4 lakh. Maruti's first ever LCV in recent times, the Super Carry marked the automaker's entry into the commercial vehicle space and also introduced new dedicated dealerships for retailing the LCV across the country.

R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki said in a press conference, "Our judgement is that a BS6 diesel LCV with a small engine, the cost increase of upgrading it to BS6 is too high and we intend to discontinue the diesel version of this LCV. There will be no diesel on this LCV because we don't think we can meet the cost target for customer requirements of this vehicles. But we will have a petrol and a CNG variant of this vehicle because we think that the petrol and the CNG versions will actually become more economically viable."

The Super Carry is available with a 793cc twin-cylinder diesel engine

The Super Carry LCV commands a 12 per cent market share in India and it's sold 23,000 units already ever since it was launched. It is offered in two colours Superior White and Superior Silver. The Super Carry LCV comes with a loading bay of 3.25 sq.mt and offers a payload capacity of 740 kg. The ground clearance stands at 175mm, while suspension duties are performed by MacPherson struts at the front and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear. The wheelbase measures 2110mm and at 4.3 metres, the turning radius similar to that of a hatchback. The LCV gets all the basic features including a light steering wheel, mobile charging socket, dual assist grip, multi-purpose storage spaces, lockable glovebox and bottle holders. An air-conditioner however, is missing from the ensemble.

The Super Carry will continue to get the petrol engine as also the CNG variant

The Super Carry is available with a diesel engine in the country and this 793cc twin-cylinder diesel engine that made its debut on the Celerio last year and comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. Compared to the Celerio, the oil burner is de-tuned on the Super Carry and produces 32 bhp of power at 3500 rpm and maximum torque of 75 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. With a compact engine, the automaker says the Super Carry can deliver an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 22.07 kmpl. This engine will now be discontinued come April 1, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.