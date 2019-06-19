New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki To Christen Small Crossover S-Presso: Report

Codenamed YK1, the production version based on the Future S Concept will go up against the likes of the Renault Kwid.

View Photos
Maruti Suzuki will launch the S-Presso ahead of the festive season

Maruti Suzuki is all set to bring in a new car closer to the festive season and it's a car based on the Future S Concept. The car will be called S-Presso as reported by ET Auto. The S-Presso is the first small car led by the Indian R&D unit and the design and the engineering of the car has been done in Rohtak, Haryana. This is second major product led out of India post Vitara Brezza. In terms of design, the Concept Future S showcased a very modern and current urban micro SUV like stance with its upright design elements and this will continue in the production version too.

maruti suzuki concept future s

The production version of the Future S Concept will be called S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

New Swift

Wagon R

Alto 800

Baleno

Vitara Brezza

Dzire

Ertiga

Alto K10

Ciaz

Celerio

Eeco

S-Cross

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

Codenamed YK1, the production version based on the Future S Concept will go up against the likes of the Renault Kwid. According to the report, the S-Presso will come with a 1-litre petrol motor and will be available with an AMT as well. Of course, given that the stringent safety norms have been introduced in the country, the S-Presso, will come with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder as standard. Inside, there'll also be a touchscreen infotainment system and it's likely to get Maruti's Smartplay Studio.

maruti concept future s

Expect the S-Presso to come with the latest of connectivity solutions

0 Comments

Given that the Maruti Suzuki Alto has seen a decline in sales of nearly 28 per cent in May 2019 compared to the same period last year and though the Alto still finds its place at the top of the table, but the big drop in sales cannot be disregarded. The S-Presso then, will address this drop in sales and come this festive season, we'll know exactly what the car will come packed in.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Maruti Suzuki Swift with Immediate Rivals

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki
New Swift

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.79 - 12.66 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 13.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities