Maruti Suzuki To Christen Small Crossover S-Presso: Report

Maruti Suzuki is all set to bring in a new car closer to the festive season and it's a car based on the Future S Concept. The car will be called S-Presso as reported by ET Auto. The S-Presso is the first small car led by the Indian R&D unit and the design and the engineering of the car has been done in Rohtak, Haryana. This is second major product led out of India post Vitara Brezza. In terms of design, the Concept Future S showcased a very modern and current urban micro SUV like stance with its upright design elements and this will continue in the production version too.

Codenamed YK1, the production version based on the Future S Concept will go up against the likes of the Renault Kwid. According to the report, the S-Presso will come with a 1-litre petrol motor and will be available with an AMT as well. Of course, given that the stringent safety norms have been introduced in the country, the S-Presso, will come with dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder as standard. Inside, there'll also be a touchscreen infotainment system and it's likely to get Maruti's Smartplay Studio.

Expect the S-Presso to come with the latest of connectivity solutions

Given that the Maruti Suzuki Alto has seen a decline in sales of nearly 28 per cent in May 2019 compared to the same period last year and though the Alto still finds its place at the top of the table, but the big drop in sales cannot be disregarded. The S-Presso then, will address this drop in sales and come this festive season, we'll know exactly what the car will come packed in.

