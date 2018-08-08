Maruti Suzuki Swift Automatic Launched In Top Variants

At the launch, AGS transmission was offered in VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants of the new Swift

Maruti Suzuki has announced the introduction of its AMT system - auto gear shift (AGS) in the top-end variants of the new-gen Swift hatchback. Both the petrol and diesel options of the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, i.e. the ZXI+ and ZDI+ now come with an automatic option, priced at ₹ 7.76 lakh and ₹ 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. At the time of the launch, the AGS transmission was offered only offered with the VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants of the new Swift.

Maruti Suzuki used this same strategy with the Ignis as well. Back then also the company launched the automatic option for the top-end variants of the Ignis, a few months after the actual launch. This also allows the carmaker to keep the buzz alive for a longer time.

Initially, only the VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift came with AGS

Introducing AGS on Swift top-variants, R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "Swift has always scored high on customers' expectations. With the latest evolution, the all-new Swift has reached the next level of customer delight. AGS has been very well appreciated by our Swift customers. We had customer feedback seeking convenience of AGS in the high-selling top-end variants. Accordingly, we are now offering AGS in the top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants. This will further strengthen the brand Swift and enhance the popularity of Maruti Suzuki's acclaimed two-pedal technology."

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is based on the company's new Heartect platform and along with all-new design and styling, the car is now also a lot more equipped and feature loaded. The top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants, in particular, come with features like LED Projector headlamps, with LED daytime running lights and auto headlamps function. The top-end trims also feature precision cut two-tone alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors with camera, and the smartplay infotainment system that comes equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation, with voice command, among others.

Powertrain wise, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that makes 83 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine gets the tried and tested 1.3-litre DDIS oil burner that makes 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options, of course, include the 5-speed AMT or AGS system, while the manual version gets a 5-speed manual unit.

