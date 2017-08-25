Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets i Create Personalisation Concept

Maruti Suzuki Swift 5.22 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(Maruti has launched the interior flocking kit, styling kit and new seat covers for the Swift)

(The next generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is due to arrive early next year)

The current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has served well and continues to be one of the more popular hatchbacks on sale in the country. With the next gen model set to arrive early next year, the Indian automaker has introduced its 'i Create' personalisation concept on the Swift hatchback for customers looking to add a personal touch to the model. First introduced on the Vitara Brezza last year, the i Create concept offers a host of customisation options to the exterior and interior.Speaking about extending the i Create concept for Swift customers, Maruti Suzuki, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), R S Kalsi said, “At Maruti Suzuki we believe in setting trends, leading the industry and giving an exclusive personalization experience to our customers. ‘i Create’ is a revolutionary tool for car enthusiast who love to flaunt their individuality on their cars. After the success of ‘i Create’ on Vitara Brezza, we are introducing it on Swift, which will empower the young and dynamic customers to create their own impression on their Swift.”The ‘i Create’ personalisation programme offers over 120 customisation options through numerous combinations and can be accessed via the configurator available online as well as the dealership. The Maruti Suzuki Swift personalisation concept includes exclusively designed roof wrap and hood graphic options, striking exterior body styling kits encompassing spoilers, alloy wheels and much more. The automaker has also launched the interior Flocking kit in various colours for the Swift, along with interior styling kits and a new range of seat covers.The Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with the tried and tested 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine options. The model has been on sale since 2005, while the current generation hatchback made its debut in 2011. The Indian auto giant has sold over 1.5 million examples of the Swift since inception. Maruti Suzuki said that between 2016-17, 166,885 units of the Swift were sold; whereas 63,974 units were sold between April-July 2017, a rise of 25.5 per cent compared to the same months last year.With the onset of the festive season and the new generation model set to make its debut, the i Create programme aims to send out the current Maruti Suzuki Swift with much fanfare.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.