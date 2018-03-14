Maruti Suzuki Swift Could Get 6-Speed Gearbox Soon

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched last month at the 2018 Auto Expo and has already been a runaway success with a long waiting period. The new Swift is a great package with a new and updated exterior design, a new interior packed full with gadgets and an option of both petrol and diesel engines along with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT on both engines. And now, it ha been reported that the Swift and other Maruti Suzuki models will soon get a 6-speed manual gearbox replacing the 5-speed one that has been used for quite a while.

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets AMT with both petrol and diesel engine options)

While the new 6-speed gearbox might end up increasing prices on select models or variants that it is offered in, it is actually great news for customers. Not only will the extra gear offer better drivability in terms of highway cruising, but will also offer considerably more fuel economy in the gear at a certain rev range. And judging from Maruti Suzuki's past experiences with making great gearboxes, we would not be surprised if this new 6-speed would be as slick and fun to use as its current 5-speed range.

(Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS might also get 6-speed gearbox)

According to reports, the gearbox that will be used by Maruti Suzuki carries the code name MF30. Reports also suggest that Maruti plans to gradually increase the production of these gearboxes, 50,000 a year at first and four lakh gearboxes a year by 2020. The reports also suggest that the gearbox will be offered across the Maruti Suzuki range of cars including the likes of the popular Baleno and Ciaz. We do however think that Maruti will restrict the application of the 6-speed gearbox only on the cars with the 1.3-litre DDiS, 1.2-litre K12 or 1.4-litre petrol engines and not offer the gearbox on the likes of the smaller K10 engined Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, etc.

(Alto, Wagon R, Celerio, etc. are unlikely to get new 6-speed gearbox)

A 6-speed manual gearbox is also offered by competition like the Hyundai i20 with its diesel engine while the likes of the Volkswagen Polo offers a 7-speed automatic. Tata Motors also offers the Nexon sub 4-metre compact SUV with a 6-speed manual.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time Maruti has toyed with the idea of using a 6-speed gearbox in its cars. The S-Cross, which is now sold only with the 1.3-litre DDiS engine used to also get the larger 1.6-litre diesel motor mated to come exclusively with the 6-speed manual option. That gearbox was great to use with its precise and well-weighed shifts. The introduction of the 6-speed manual in the Maruti Suzuki range could also herald an introduction of the 6-speed AMT in the near future as essentially, both the manual and AMT versions use the same gearbox with an AMT module fitted.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.