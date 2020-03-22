New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Suspends Production At Gurgaon & Manesar Plants

Apart from the manufacturing facilities at Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana, the Maruti Suzuki's R&D Centre in Rohtak will also remain closed, as a result of the Coronavirus.

Maruti Suzuki has suspended production at its Gurgaon and Manesar plants until further notice due to coronavirus outbreak. The announcement comes in accordance with the notice issued by Amit Khatri, District Magistrate, Gurugram last evening that stated all private, corporate establishments and factories are required to be completely shut down until March 31, 2020. In addition, the automaker's R&D Centre in Rohtak will remain closed as a result of the pandemic.

In a regulatory filing, India's largest automaker said, "Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitisation and hygiene, temperature checks, maximizing video-conferencing and minimising contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject. As a next step, the Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure."

