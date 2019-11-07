New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Deckless Variant Launched; Priced At ₹ 3.94 Lakh

The Super Carry deckless variant will be available only with a petrol engine and can get the CNG option at a later date.

The Super Carry deckless variant will be available only with a petrol engine.

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Deckless is available only in petrol trims.
  • It gets the same 1.2-litre, petrol engine powering other Maruti models.
  • Maruti Suzuki has sold over 25,000 units of the LCV in three years.

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new deckless variant of its Super Carry light commercial vehicle which has been priced at ₹ 3.94 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. However, the Super Carry deckless variant will be available only with a petrol engine and can get the CNG option at a later date, both being the same powertrain. That said, a diesel mill is not on the cards as of now being in-line with Maruti's announcement to discontinue all small capacity diesel engines.

Also Read: Car Sales October 2019: Maruti Suzuki Grows 4.5% Backed By Festive Sales

The diesel engine powering the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV is the Celerio sourced 793 cc, twin-cylinder diesel engine that develops 32 bhp at 3500 rpm and 75 Nm at 2000 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol variants of the Super Carry LCV are powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which develops 64 bhp at 6000 rpm and 85 Nm of peak torque at 3000 rpm and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

maruti suzuki super carry interiorMaruti Suzuki has sold over 25,000 units of the Super Carry LCV iin three years.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 25,000 units of the Super Carry in over three years and commands around 12 per cent of the market share in the segment. The company has expanded to over 300 commercial vehicle outlets to retail the Super Carry LCV across 230 cities in India. With the addition of new dealerships, Maruti's reach has expanded to 1860 town and cities in India with over 2940 showrooms.

