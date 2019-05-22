New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Strengthens Its Service Network Across India; Adds 200 Workshops in FY 2018-19

After adding 200 more workshops, Maruti Suzuki has 3,634 workshops across 1,789 towns and cities in India.

Maruti Suzuki has added 200 workshops in India in FY 2018-19.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has been expanding its service network in India.
  • It has 3,634 workshops across 1,789 towns and cities in India.
  • Maruti Suzuki is adding a range of new services in its workshops.

One of the factors which make Maruti Suzuki India's largest car seller is its vast reach across the country and the company has been expanding it even further as it aims to sell over three million cars annually by 2025. The company has added 200 workshops nationwide in the fiscal year 2018-19 which will help it build upon its already strong aftersales service. This is the largest addition to service networks by any automobile manufacturer in the country in a year and the company now has 3,634 workshops across 1,789 towns and cities in India.

Talking about the development, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Our endeavour is to have a life long relationship with customers. Having established a relationship of high trust with customers over past three decades, we are committed to strengthen it further with more workshops and quality of service experience. With an active shift in lifestyles, we are bringing new initiatives to align with the expectations of today's new age customers. Recent customer care initiatives include QRT on bikes to reach a breakdown vehicle in quick time provide seamless service experience."

Also Raed: Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 400th Arena Showroom

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki is also working on the services it will provide in these service networks. There is a quick response team (QRT) in 250 selected networks which will operate on motorcycles to provide quick road-side assistance. Maruti Suzuki has a fleet of over 340 QRT riders who have served over 16,000 customer calls since its launch in October 2018. The company will also provide night service to its customers at select locations and all communications regarding repair and service will be digital and customers will receive information through SMS.

