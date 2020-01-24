Maruti Suzuki Starts Exporting S-Presso From India

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 35,000 units of the S-Presso since its launch in India.

Maruti Suzuki has started exporting the S-Presso from India in the parts of Asia, Latin America and some of the African regions. The Indian carmaker has sold over 35,000 units of the S-Presso in the domestic market so far and the model had made to the top 10 selling cars list in our market within a month of its launch. The S-Presso is essentially a jacked up hatchback and goes up against entry level models like the Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-Go and even the Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e Coupe SUV Concept Teased

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 4.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offer best in design, technology and safety to our customers both locally and globally. S-Presso is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets. With S-Presso we are looking to make in-roads in many new markets."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sells Over Five Lakh BS6 Model In Nine Months

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be exported in the parts of Asia, Latin America and Africa.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in September last year and is the latest offering coming off the Heartect platform. It gets the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback which puts out 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine is BS6 compliant and is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option as well. On the inside you get an all-black cabin and sufficient space for four adults. The Mini-inspired circular central console integrates Maruti's latest 7.0-inch Smartplay 2.0 infotainment system as well which comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.