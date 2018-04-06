Maruti Suzuki Solio Spotted Testing In India

The Suzuki Solio is a Mini MPV and it was first spotted testing in India in January 2018, a month before the 2018 Auto Expo, which led to speculation that Maruti-Suzuki might showcase the Solio at the expo. But understandably, Maruti was launching the new-generation Swift and it did not quite want to But a couple months later, the Solio MPV was spotted testing again in Gurugram, Haryana. Maruti had showcased the Solio in India for the first time at the 2012 Auto Expo. The company has had decent success with MPVs in India and it wouldn't harm if it added another MPV to its line-up.

(Maruti Suzuki Solio) (Maruti Suzuki Solio)

Now coming to the car itself, the Solio is a boxy MPV and the model spotted testing in India was a 5-seater, with sliding doors at the rear instead of regular doors. The Solio, specially the Japanese-spec model, gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is a hybrid. It is the same 1.2-litre which does duty on the Swift but with the hybrid tech, the engine produces 91 bhp and 118 Nm of peak torque while the regular variant produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. So, in a way, this could also mean that Maruti Suzuki is testing the 1.2-litre hybrid engine in Indian conditions and determining its suitability in the country. The Solio's engine is paired to a 5-speed AMT unit.

(Maruti Suzuki Solio)

The Solio in Japan gets decent amount of features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls and a plush cabin. Whether it will come to India or not, we aren't sure, but with Maruti Suzuki, one never knows.

Spyshot Source: Zigwheels.com

