Maruti Suzuki Shifts Production Focus To Small Cars That Are Driving Sales

India's largest carmaker has posted decline in production numbers at the beginning of the year. Maruti Suzuki rolled out 179,103 units in January 2020 as compared to 183,064 units which were manufactured in January 2019 which is a decline of 2.1 per cent. The shift in production trend is in-line with the sales response in respective segments. Mini and compact cars were the growth drivers in terms of sales in the last month and the utility vehicle and compact sedan segment remained under pressure. Same has reflected in the order books as well, as the company has produced more of small cars in January 2020, cutting down the production of UVs and compact sedans.

Maruti's mini segment with products like the Alto and S-Presso got an upshot of 25.10 per cent at 34,288 units as compared to 27,408 units assembled in the same month last year. Production of compact cars like the Dzire, Swift, Baleno and New WagonR among others went up by 6.31 per cent at 106,803 units against 100,463 units which were manufactured a year ago. On the other hand, utility vehicles with popular products like the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Cross among others witnessed a slump of 37.33 per cent with just 20,062 units being rolled as compared to 32,015 units rolled in the same month last year.

That said, we expect production to go up next month after the company launches the 2020 Vitara Brezza Facelift as the model has been India's bestselling SUV for quite a few years. Production of the Eeco (Maruti's only Van) went down by 9.78 per cent at 14,639 units against 16,226 units made in January last year. Production of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) went down by 45 per cent at 2505 units as compared to 4605 units made in January 2019. However, the Ciaz has taken the worst hit even in production with its sales tumbling. With just 806 units being manufactured in the last month as compared to 2347 units made in January 2019, Ciaz has witnessed a whopping drop of 65.65 per cent in sales.

Maruti Suzuki had recorded a marginal increase of 1.7 Per Cent in sales in January 2020 selling 144,499 units in the domestic market as compared to 142,150 units it sold a year ago.

