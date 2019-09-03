New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Service On Wheels Initiative Launched

The Maruti Suzuki Service on Wheels Initiative aims to expand the automaker's presence across India, while offering a more convenient ownership experience to customers

Maruti has separate service on wheels vehicles for both Nexa and Arena outlets.

Highlights

  • Maruti has separate service vehicles for both Nexa and Arena outlets.
  • The service vans will carry out both paid and free services.
  • Routine services can be done at owners doorstep.

Improving its after-sales and vehicle ownership experience, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Service on Wheels Initiative that brings car servicing to the customer's doorstep. The new smart workshop on the move, is equipped with modern tools and technologies needed to undertake service and repairs across all vehicles - petrol, diesel and CNG - in the automaker's line-up. Maruti has separate service on wheels vehicles for both Nexa and Arena outlets. The initiative is intended for the brand to have a better connect with customers, especially for those who do not have a Maruti service centre in their vicinity. It will also be beneficial for urban dwellers that cannot go to a service centre due to time constraints.

Commenting on the launch of Service on Wheels, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, "We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that."

m9fvoq2g

The service vans will carry out both paid and free services as offered by the manufacturer.

Maruti Suzuki says that Service on Wheels will boost the brand's service networks that comprises 3600 workshops across more than 1800 towns and cities. The service vans will carry out both paid and free services as offered by the manufacturer and will also conduct underbody inspection, oil change, filter cleaning and more, apart from repairs.

Apart from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota too recently commenced its own mobile service workshop initiative earlier this year. Mercedes-Benz rolled out its Services on Wheels truck last year in a bid to cover those regions where the brand has limited or no presence. The Maruti Suzuki Service on Wheels will be operated by certified service manpower.

