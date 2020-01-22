Maruti Suzuki Sells Over Five Lakh BS6 Model In Nine Months

Maruti Suzuki has introduced 10 BS6 models in India in the last nine months, the latest one being the Eeco minivan, and that makes almost 75 per cent of its product line-up BS6 compliant. In just nine months (April-December, 2019 period), these BS6 models have clocked over 5 lakh sales, helping the carmaker to streamline the sales of BS6 models well ahead of the BS6 deadline of April 2020. The complete range of Maruti Suzuki BS6 compliant petrol models now includes models like the Alto, Eeco, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6.

The Maruti Suzuki is latest model to meet the BS6 emission norms.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said, "We thank our customers for being early adopters of BS6 technology in our mass offerings. This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India. Early introduction of the BS6 compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to Government's vision for clean and green environment."

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded all petrol engines in its portfolio to meet the BS6 emission norms. The smallest BS6 engine is the 799 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine that is the workhorse in Alto 800. Then is the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine that powers models like the S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR. Third is the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, BS6 petrol engine that powers a wide range of Maruti Suzuki models like the Eeco, Swift, Dzire and Baleno. And lastly there is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder BS6 petrol engine that does the duty in models like the Ertiga and XL6. The same engine will be upgraded to meet the emission norms in the Ciaz and we expect the upcoming Vitara Brezza Petrol to use the same 1.5-litre motor as well.

