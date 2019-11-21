Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 3 Lakh Units Of BS6 Compliant Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer by volumes has sold over 3 lakh units of BS6 cars in India. The first Maruti Bharat Stage 6 vehicle was launched about 7 months ago and in a span of just 7 months, the company has managed to sell more than 300,000 units. Maruti says that it sold almost 1 lakh BS6 cars in the month of October 2019, making the most of a strong festive season in otherwise an ongoing slowdown.

(The Ertiga and XL6 also get BS6 petrol engines)

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We are delighted to announce that Maruti Suzuki crossed the milestone sales figure of 3 lakh BS6 vehicles in a short span of 7 months. Of this, close to one lakh vehicles were sold during the month of October owing to the festive demand. These figures are very encouraging and reflect on Maruti Suzuki cars being preferred choice of people, and indicate towards trust placed in our products. With the largest range of BS6 vehicles on offer, Maruti Suzuki cars have garnered widespread acceptance."

Maruti Suzuki launched its BS6 range in April 2019 with its bestselling models, the Baleno and Alto. These BS6 compliant vehicles were launched almost a year before the stipulated timeline of April 2020. At present, the range of Maruti Suzuki BS6 compliant petrol models include the Alto 800, WagonR, S-Presso, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and the XL6 as well. Maruti says that BS6 compliant petrol cars lead to a reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) and all Maruti BS6 petrol vehicles are capable of running on BS4 petrol as well.

