Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 29,000 Units Of The Ciaz In 2019

Maruti Suzuki India today announced selling over 29,000 units of the Ciaz sedan in India, between January and December 2019. Despite the company seeing repeated de-growth in the car's monthly sales last year, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz managed to maintain its no.1 position in the segment, with its total sales accounting for 29,706 units. In comparison, rivals Honda City and Hyundai Verna were right behind at 28,696 units and 28,190 units, respectively, for the same Jan to Dec 2019 period. The Ciaz currently holds 28 per cent market share in its segment, however, last April it was 30 per cent.

As for some of the other models in this segment, the Skoda Rapid had a decent year at 9,751 units, while its sister brand Volkswagen Vento's total sales for the year accounted for 5,696 units. On the other hand, Toyota Yaris, the sole petrol-only car in this space, registered a total sale of 2,943 units between the January and December 2019 period.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz currently holds a market share of 28 per cent in its segment

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was first launched in late 2014, and since then the carmaker has sold over 2.76 lakh units of the car. The company says that the top-end variant of the compact sedan Ciaz contributes to more than 50 per cent to its total sales, whereas the automatic variants make up 17 per cent of the car's total sales.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is sold via the company's Nexa chain of dealerships and is offered in three engine options - BS6 compliant 1.5-litre K15 petrol, 1.5-litre DDIS 225 diesel engine and the 1.3-litre DDIS 200 with SHVS (Smart Hybrid from Suzuki) technology. While the company is phasing out the 1.3-litre units, however, we are yet to get a confirmation on whether the 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue to be offered or not.

