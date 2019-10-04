New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 2 Lakh BS6 Vehicles In 6 Months

Maruti Suzuki currently has eight BS6 compliant vehicles in its fleet, and four BS6 compliant petrol engines on offer. The Baleno facelift and the Alto 800 were the first cars to get a BS6 engine.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and the Alto 800 were the first Maruti cars to become BS6 compliant

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has 8 BS6 compliant cars in its fleet right now
  • 70 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's sales constitute of BS6 models
  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the newest BS6 cars from Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India has announced achieving a new sales milestone by selling over 2 lakh Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant vehicles in six months. The company launched its first BS6 vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, early this year, in April 2019, and the same month the company also launched the BS6 Alto 800. Both the car went on sale in India, a year before the official deadline for the shift to BS6. Currently, the company has eight BS6 compliant petrol vehicles in its fleet including the Wagon R (1.2-litre), Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6, and the newly launched and S-Presso.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

S-Presso

XL6

Alto 800

New Swift

Wagon R

Alto K10

Vitara Brezza

Dzire

Baleno

Ertiga

Celerio

Eeco

S-Cross

Ciaz

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

mvmar8jg

Maruti Suzuki currently has 8 BS6 vehicles - Alto 800, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga, and XL6

Commenting on the milestone, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We thank customers who have opted for our BS6 range of vehicles. We believe that mass adoption is one of the most important factors for the success of any new technology. Offering eight BS6 compliant petrol vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of the timeline, has helped us to reach this technology to a larger customer base."

As of now, Maruti Suzuki's BS6 line-up consists of four petrol engines - an 800 cc three-cylinder unit, 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor, 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, and a newest is the 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol mill. The former two power the Alto 800 and the S-Presso, respectively, in the mini segment, the 1.2-litre unit powers the compact cars like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and new Wagon R, while the bigger 1.5-litre engine powers the Ertiga and the XL6 in the utility vehicle segment.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki says that these BS6 compliant petrol engines lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. Maruti also says that the cars have been extensively tested and can run on BS4 petrol without any problem.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.73 - 12.6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.47 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.21 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.38 - 13.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.29 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.26 - 6.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities