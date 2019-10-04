Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 2 Lakh BS6 Vehicles In 6 Months

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and the Alto 800 were the first Maruti cars to become BS6 compliant

Maruti Suzuki India has announced achieving a new sales milestone by selling over 2 lakh Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant vehicles in six months. The company launched its first BS6 vehicle, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, early this year, in April 2019, and the same month the company also launched the BS6 Alto 800. Both the car went on sale in India, a year before the official deadline for the shift to BS6. Currently, the company has eight BS6 compliant petrol vehicles in its fleet including the Wagon R (1.2-litre), Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, XL6, and the newly launched and S-Presso.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's BS6 Models Constitute 70 Per Cent Of Its Total Sales

Maruti Suzuki currently has 8 BS6 vehicles - Alto 800, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga, and XL6

Commenting on the milestone, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We thank customers who have opted for our BS6 range of vehicles. We believe that mass adoption is one of the most important factors for the success of any new technology. Offering eight BS6 compliant petrol vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of the timeline, has helped us to reach this technology to a larger customer base."

As of now, Maruti Suzuki's BS6 line-up consists of four petrol engines - an 800 cc three-cylinder unit, 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor, 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, and a newest is the 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol mill. The former two power the Alto 800 and the S-Presso, respectively, in the mini segment, the 1.2-litre unit powers the compact cars like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and new Wagon R, while the bigger 1.5-litre engine powers the Ertiga and the XL6 in the utility vehicle segment.

Maruti Suzuki says that these BS6 compliant petrol engines lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. Maruti also says that the cars have been extensively tested and can run on BS4 petrol without any problem.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.