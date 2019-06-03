Maruti Suzuki Sells 6 Lakh Units Of The Baleno In 44 Months

Maruti Suzuki has sold 6 lakh units of the Baleno hatchback in India in just 44 months. The Baleno was first launched in India in 2015 and since then has been the segment leader of the premium hatchback segment. The company launched the facelift of the car in January 2019 and subsequently in April 2019 was the company's as also the country's first BS6 compliant premium hatchback. Retailed through over 360 Maruti Suzuki Nexa outlets the Baleno registered a 11.5 per cent growth in FY 2018- 19. It holds a market share of over 27 per cent in the premium hatchback segment.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets the revised 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT BS6 engine that now comes with the automaker's Smart Hybrid (SHVS) technology with prices starting at ₹ 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Baleno petrol will be sold in both the standard 1.2-litre and Smart Hybrid versions including the manual and CVT iterations, all of which are BS6 compliant. The company says the new motor has helped achieve higher fuel efficiency on the model while reducing vehicular emissions to comply with the upcoming regulations.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets the new Smartplay infotainment system.1

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director,Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "The milestone of 6 Lakh unit cumulative sales in a record time of just 44 months clearly reflects Baleno's popularity. We thank our customers for their continued support that has helped Baleno to create this industry benchmark of fastest 6 lakh sales milestone."

