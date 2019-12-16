Maruti Suzuki Sells 6 Lakh Automatic Cars In India In 5 Years

Maruti Suzuki is piling up milestones in India, whether it comes to selling BS6 vehicles in the country or production milestones of cars. Now, the company has registered strong sales for the automatic variants of its cars. According to the company, it has sold 6 lakh cars with automatic transmission in the country. Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers the Auto Gear Shift (AGS), a torque convertor and also CVT options to its consumers and are catering to a wide range of audiences with it. The company has seen a growth in sales as far as automatic transmission variants are concerned, which is why it's available in almost all cars from the company's portfolio. The AGS is offered in Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. The torque convertor transmission is offered in Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 while Baleno comes equipped with CVT.

It was the Celerio that had the distinction of being the first Maruti Suzuki vehicle to come equipped with an automatic transmission. It was back in 2014 that the Celerio came with the AGS. While the growth in sales was steady in the beginning, it has accelerated over the next few years. In FY 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 2 lakh units with automatic transmission and now the company has said that all its models with come with an automatic transmission option.

The S-Presso is the latest car from the Maruti Suzuki stable to come with the AGS technology

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "This major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. By offering multiple automatic options we are able to cater to diverse customers across segments."

Maruti Suzuki in fact mentions the markets where the automatic transmission variants are popular and these include cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

