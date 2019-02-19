New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Sells 4 Lakh Vitara Brezzas In Less Than 3 Years In India

The Vitara Brezza has sold at a monthly average of 14,675 units and it's the highest selling SUV in its segment.

The automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza accounted for 20% of its sales

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has set a new sales record in the subcompact SUV segment. The cumulative sales of the subcompact SUV touched the 4 lakh units mark in less than three years since the launch of the car. The Vitara Brezza currently is the market leader and commands a market share in the compact SUV segment of over 44 per cent year-to-date. With the Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours - a first in its segment at the time of its launch, which have got high acceptance with customers. Auto Gear Shift, was offered on Vitara Brezza too and has received overwhelming response from customers with its penetration as high as 20 per cent.

The Vitara Brezza has sold at a monthly average of 14,675 units and it's the highest selling SUV in its segment. Very recently, the Vitara Brezza was crash tested by Global NCAP and it received a 4 star safety rating. The Vitara Brezza has been designed and developed in India and is available only in the diesel variant with manual and automatic transmission options. The Vitara Brezza scored 4 stars on front adult occupant safety and scored 2 stars on rear child occupant safety. The Global NCAP also rated the body structure of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be stable.

The Vitara Brezza received a 4 star safety rating by Global NCAP 

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, "The benchmark success of Vitara Brezza with over 4 lakh customers in less than three years is a testimony of the customers' increasing preference towards the refreshed design and innovative features of the compact SUV. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to our Vitara Brezza customers and particularly those who have chosen to wait for their loved car."

The Vitara Brezza has faced tough competition from the Tata Nexon in India 

The Vitara Brezza has strong competition though from the likes of the Tata Nexon which comes in both petrol and diesel. In fact the Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a 5 star safety rating from Global NCAP and it too is selling in good numbers. The company has already rolled out it's 50,000th unit from the Ranjangaon production facility within a year of its launch in the country.

The Mahindra XUV300 also poses to be a threat to the dominance of the Vitara Brezza in the subcompact SUV segment 

Ford too updated the Ecosport recently and that too is receiving its share of success. However, the biggest contender that the Vitara Brezza currently has to deal with is the Mahindra XUV300. The company is already off to a flyer as far as bookings are concerned and with the number of engine options and features on offer, Mahindra makes a strong case for the XUV300. Though the XUV300 is pricier than the Vitara Brezza, it still has enough punch because of the power and driving dynamics it promises to offer. The battle in the subcompact SUV segment then is just heating up and yes, there are more players that we'll see in this segment very soon.

Maruti Suzuki Sells 4 Lakh Vitara Brezzas In Less Than 3 Years In India
