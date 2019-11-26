Maruti Suzuki Sells 38 Lakh Units Of The Alto In 15 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is in the Indian market and the carmaker has now announced that it has sold as much as 38 lakh units in 15 years. We became familiar with the Alto brand first 2000 when it was launched in the Indian market and was positioned above the Maruti 800. Subsequently, the brand gained popularity and became the most preferred entry-level car among Indian customers. Later in 2012, Maruti launched the Alto 800 with its latest 800 cc engine that complied with the emission standards was a replacement for the aging Maruti 800. In 2010, Maruti launched the Alto K10 with the K-Series 998 cc engine in India.

Nearly 54 per cent of Alto customers are first time car buyers.

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to listen to our customers and bring innovations in products to meet their evolving demands. Nearly 54 per cent of Alto customers are first time car buyers. Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy maneuverability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc, while maintaining the affordability. The 38 lakh strong Alto family is a testament to our commitment of providing the best-in-class products. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust in the brand Alto and making it the No.1 selling car since last 15 consecutive years!"

The Alto K10 was launched in India in 2010.

The Alto brand underwent constant upgrades over a period of time and is now equipped with a BS6 compliant 800 cc engine that delivers a claimed fuel economy of 22.05 kmpl, making it one of India's most frugal models. The model also meets the upcoming safety regulations and comes equipped with a driver side airbag, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors, speed alert system and seatbelt reminder as a standard fitment. The Alto K10 gets a BS6 compliant 998 cc engine that delivers a claimed fuel economy of 23.95 kmpl and puts out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. Both models are on sale in India in both petrol and CNG variants. The CNG Alto 800 delivers an impressive claimed fuel economy of 33.44 km per kg while the Alto K10 delivers 32.26 km per kg.

