Maruti Suzuki Sells 1 Million Cars Through Its Nexa Showrooms In 4 Years

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its premium retail channel, Nexa, has sold over 1 million vehicles. The company had launched this premium dealership network in 2015 and it currently has more than 350 outlets across the country. The company began sales at Nexa dealerships with the launch of the S-Cross and soon built up the portfolio to offer more cars in different segments like the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz and even recently, the XL6.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are proud and delighted to have achieved the benchmark of one million Nexa customers. This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers. We thank all our customers for their continuous support in Nexa's growth across India."

The company says that nearly half of Nexa customers are under 35 years of age and those who are well travelled and technology savvy. It is because of this target audience that Maruti Suzuki offers latest technologies like Suzuki Connect, Smart Hybrid, Smartplay Infotainment System, Nexa Safety Shield, and even an automatic transmission on its cars.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.