New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Sells 1 Million Cars Through Its Nexa Showrooms In 4 Years

The company says that nearly half of Nexa customers are under 35 years of age and those who are well travelled and technology savvy.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
There are more than 350 Nexa dealerships in the country

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its premium retail channel, Nexa, has sold over 1 million vehicles. The company had launched this premium dealership network in 2015 and it currently has more than 350 outlets across the country. The company began sales at Nexa dealerships with the launch of the S-Cross and soon built up the portfolio to offer more cars in different segments like the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz and even recently, the XL6.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are proud and delighted to have achieved the benchmark of one million Nexa customers. This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers. We thank all our customers for their continuous support in Nexa's growth across India."

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

S-Presso

XL6

Alto 800

New Swift

Wagon R

Alto K10

Vitara Brezza

Dzire

Baleno

Ertiga

Celerio

Eeco

S-Cross

Ciaz

Ignis

Celerio X

Baleno RS

0 Comments

The company says that nearly half of Nexa customers are under 35 years of age and those who are well travelled and technology savvy. It is because of this target audience that Maruti Suzuki offers latest technologies like Suzuki Connect, Smart Hybrid, Smartplay Infotainment System, Nexa Safety Shield, and even an automatic transmission on its cars.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.72 - 10.11 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 4.11 - 4.98 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.73 - 12.6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.47 - 10.88 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.21 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.64 - 13.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.72 - 6 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.07 - 13.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.38 - 13.53 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.29 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.26 - 6.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Exclusive: New Hyundai Creta To Debut At Delhi Auto Expo In February 2020
Exclusive: New Hyundai Creta To Debut At Delhi Auto Expo In February 2020
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities