Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By Over 36 Per Cent In June 2018

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker has shown a significant growth in sales in June 2018 as compared to the same period last year. Overall sales for Maruti Suzuki in June 2018 were up by 36.3 per cent as compared to June 2017. This includes a growth of 45.5 per cent in domestic sales, which stood at 1,35,662 units in June 2018. Exports however were lower than June 2018 with only 9319 units as compared to 13131 units in June 2017 a drop of 29 per cent. When it comes to the first quarter in the 2018-2019 financial year (April-June), Maruti Suzuki saw a growth of 24.3 per cent overall. Domestic sales were up by 25.9 per cent as compared to Q1 FY17-18 at 4,90,479 units. Exports for this period were at 26,639 units. Incidentally, Suzuki's India operations also crossed the important 20 million production milestone in June.

(Maruti Suzuki Crosses 20 Million Units Production Milestone)

As always, the growth was led by the sub-compact hatchback and sub-compact sedan segment. The likes of the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and the Dzire Tour S (available only for the fleet markets) saw a massive growth of 76.7 per cent as compared to June last year standing at 71,570 units. This is mainly because of the demand with the new Maruti Suzuki Swift that was launched earlier this year. The likes of the SUV and Van segment too saw an exponential growth with 19321 units (up 39.2 per cent) and 12185 units (up 32.3 per cent) respectively. The other massive segment growth, as has been the case in the last few months too, was the light commercial vehicle segment. The Super Carry, Maruti's small flatbed utility truck to take on the Tata Ace sold 1626 units in June 2018, up a whopping 689.3 per cent as compared to the same time last year.

(Maruti Ignis Diesel discontinued in India)

That said, as with last month, the decline of the larger compact sedan segment continues with sales of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz dropping to a dismal 1579 units as compared to 3950 units - a drop of 60 per cent. Maruti really does need to bring the Ciaz facelift to the market if it intends to take on the popularity of the Honda City, which went through a mid-life facelift last year adding a whole bunch of tech and features.

