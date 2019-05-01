New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months

India's largest carmaker's sales have come under pressure since the beginning of the year and in April 2019 it has witnessed a drastic decline of 19.6 per cent in the domestic market.

View Photos
Maruti Suzuki Sales went down by 19.6 per cent in April 2019.

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has been witnessing slow growth since the beginning of 2019
  • The company recorded a sales decline of 19.6 per cent in the last month.
  • Even the UV segment has witnessed a tepid growth in April 2019.

Maruti Suzuki, which commands over half of the market share in the Indian car market has seen a significant impact on the overall passenger vehicle sales since the beginning of 2019. Maruti's sales have remained under pressure since the beginning of the year and in April it witnessed a drastic decline of 19.6 per cent in the domestic market selling 133,704 units against 164,978 units which were sold in the same period last year.

Also Read: Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

Alto 800

Wagon R

Baleno

New Swift

Alto K10

Ertiga

Dzire

Vitara Brezza

Ciaz

Celerio

S-Cross

Eeco

Ignis

Baleno RS

Celerio X

The substantial decline in sales has been reported after the company continued to record marginal growth for the last three months. In January 2019, it recorded a growth of 1.1 per cent selling 142,150 units as compared to 140,600 units in the same month last year. Sales were down by 0.2 per cent in February 2019 when it sold 136,912 units against 136,648 units in the corresponding month last year. In March, the company's sales declined by 1.5 per cent, selling 145,031 units against 147,170 units which it sold in the corresponding month last year.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched With The New 1.5-Litre Diesel

maruti suzuki vitara brezza amtThe Utility Vehicle segment witnessed a relatively tepid growth of 5.9 Per Cent selling 22,035 units.

In the previous quarter, the entry-level segment underperformed reporting a negative growth throughout the quarter, however, the company's compact vehicles and Utility Vehicles reported decent numbers. That said, in April the compact vehicle segment which sells models like the new WagonR, Alto K10Swift, Dzire, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and the Tour S also witnessed a decline of 13.9 per cent selling 72,146 units. The Utility Vehicle segment witnessed a relatively tepid growth of 5.9 Per Cent selling 22,035 units of the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and the S-Cross. The sales of the Ciaz continue the downward spiral with the company selling just 2789 units in April 2019 which is a decline of a whopping 45.5 per cent.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki in its last quarter result had mentioned that the sales were down due to challenging market conditions. The auto industry has seen several disruptions in the face of new policies and the prices of commodities too have increased due to which major carmakers have announced price hikes twice in the last financial year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun
Redi GO
Renault Kwid
Renault
Kwid
Hyundai EON
Hyundai
EON
Datsun Go
Datsun
Go
Tata Nano
Tata
Nano
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai
New Santro
Tata Tiago
Tata
Tiago
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat
Punto Pure
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata
Tiago NRG
TAGS :
Maruti Suzuki sales Maruti Suzuki Sales Dip Maruti Suzuki Sales April 2019 Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Maruti Suzuki Ignis Maruti Suzu

Latest News

Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month
Suzuki Gixxer 250 Teased Ahead Of Launch Next Month
EV Battery Maker LG Chem Sues SK Innovation, Alleges Trade Secret Theft
EV Battery Maker LG Chem Sues SK Innovation, Alleges Trade Secret Theft

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.87 - 4.92 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 9.11 - 13.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.37 - 13.52 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.78 - 6.06 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 10.12 - 13.64 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.65 - 4.79 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 5.34 - 8.19 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 10.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 5.31 - 6.16 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities