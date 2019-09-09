New Cars and Bikes in India

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Month

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be offered in four variants and will get the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will go on sale on September 30, 2019

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the automaker's Renault Kwid rival and the model will be hitting the showrooms by the end of this month on September 30, 2019. The all-new offering will be positioned above the Alto K10 in the company's line-up, and while we are yet to get an official look at the production version, the variant details for the S-Presso have been leaked online. Maruti's new SUV-inspired compact car will be offered in four variants - STD, LXi, VXi and the VXi+. The feature list will be comprehensive on the top variants.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Details Out

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 6 - 9 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Sep 2020

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso STD will be a bare bones version with black door handles, bumpers, and the safety tech including a driver-side airbag, ABS rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and a digital instrument console, all of which will be standard across the range. The S-Presso LXi variant will sport the minimum with a HVAC unit and power steering unit, while the VXi trim will be loaded with features like the central locking, keyless entry, Maruti SmartPlay Dock audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, front power windows, body coloured bumpers and wheel covers.

b1fl9s04

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will rival the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO

The range-topping Maruti Suzuki VXi+ will get a front passenger side airbag as well, along with the larger 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity and more. The car will also come with steering mounted controls, rear parcel tray, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles and a 12-volt accessory socket. Alloy wheels have been given a complete miss, something we also saw on the new generation Wagon R and the Hyundai Santro as well, in a bid to keep the prices low.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Spotted Testing In India

On the power front, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will draw power from the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that will be BS6 compliant and is likely to produce the same 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The engine also serves purpose on the Celerio and the Wagon R, and those models too are expected to get the BS6 version soon after the S-Presso's launch. Prices for the S-Presso are expected to start from a little over ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Make sure to keep watching this space as we bring you more details on the all-new Maruti as we get closer to the launch.

Source: Autocar

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Cars

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 11.11 - 11.56 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Auto Crisis: Passenger Vehicle Sales See Worst Ever Monthly Drop Since 1997-98
Auto Crisis: Passenger Vehicle Sales See Worst Ever Monthly Drop Since 1997-98
Indian FTR 1200 First Ride Review
Indian FTR 1200 First Ride Review
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities