Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Variants Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Month

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the automaker's Renault Kwid rival and the model will be hitting the showrooms by the end of this month on September 30, 2019. The all-new offering will be positioned above the Alto K10 in the company's line-up, and while we are yet to get an official look at the production version, the variant details for the S-Presso have been leaked online. Maruti's new SUV-inspired compact car will be offered in four variants - STD, LXi, VXi and the VXi+. The feature list will be comprehensive on the top variants.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso STD will be a bare bones version with black door handles, bumpers, and the safety tech including a driver-side airbag, ABS rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, speed alert system and a digital instrument console, all of which will be standard across the range. The S-Presso LXi variant will sport the minimum with a HVAC unit and power steering unit, while the VXi trim will be loaded with features like the central locking, keyless entry, Maruti SmartPlay Dock audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, front power windows, body coloured bumpers and wheel covers.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will rival the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO

The range-topping Maruti Suzuki VXi+ will get a front passenger side airbag as well, along with the larger 7-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Studio infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, Bluetooth connectivity and more. The car will also come with steering mounted controls, rear parcel tray, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles and a 12-volt accessory socket. Alloy wheels have been given a complete miss, something we also saw on the new generation Wagon R and the Hyundai Santro as well, in a bid to keep the prices low.

On the power front, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will draw power from the 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that will be BS6 compliant and is likely to produce the same 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The engine also serves purpose on the Celerio and the Wagon R, and those models too are expected to get the BS6 version soon after the S-Presso's launch. Prices for the S-Presso are expected to start from a little over ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Make sure to keep watching this space as we bring you more details on the all-new Maruti as we get closer to the launch.

