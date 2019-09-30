Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Variants Explained

Maruti Suzuki today launched the S-Presso Mini SUV in India and prices for the car start at a very aggressive ₹ 3.69 lakh. The car will be retailed out of the Arena dealerships in the country. Maruti Suzuki offers the S-Presso in four key variants - Standard, LXI, VXI and VXI+, and these are further extended into 10 iterations based on optional trims and transmission choices. But there is just one engine option on offer and that is the Alto K10's 1-litre petrol which is BS6 compliant and punches out 67 bhp and a healthy 90 Nm of torque. The rated mileage for the manual and the AMT has been said to be 21.7 kmpl (as per ARAI). Having said that there are quite a few features on offer spread across the variants. So, let's get to it then.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced from ₹ 3.69 lakh to ₹ 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Here's a break-up of what the variants have to offer

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Standard - ₹ 3.69 lakh

This is the base model of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and it comes with features like the Digital Instrument cluster, Storage space at the front and rear and safety features like Driver side airbag, ABS with EBD, Driver and Co-Driver Seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system. The company is also offering a co-driver airbag, sunvisor and seatbelt pre-tensioners as an option on the base variant. The standard variant also gets the body cladding which brings out the SUV-ness of the S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi - ₹ 4.05 lakh

The key features that went missing on the base model find a place in the LXi trim and those are Power steering and air conditioning and those are the only additions to this variant while the rest of the features remain the same. Both the standard and the LXi variant come with smaller tyres 140/80 R13's

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso houses the digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system at the centre

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi - ₹ 4.24 lakh (MT), ₹ 4.67 lakh (AMT)

Now, this is the variant from where Maruti Suzuki offers its automatic gearbox. So, the VXi trim is available in both manual and AMT options. Beside the features on the LXi, the VXi sees the addition of an accessory socket. There's also keyless entry Smartplay dock on offer. There'll also be Bluetooth connectivity as also a USB and Aux In port. Maruti Suzuki is also offering 2 speakers on the VXi trim and there are power windows up front. This variant also sees the S-Presso get body coloured bumpers and a roof antenna. The VXi trim also comes with more features added to the digital instrument cluster which include fuel consumption, Headlamp on warning, gear shift indicator (for the manual variant), gear position indicator for the AMT and distance to empty indicator as well. From the VXi trim onwards Maruti Suzuki has opted for a change in wheel size which is larger than the other two trims and it's 166/70 R14 and one reason why both these trims offer 21.7 kmpl as opposed to 21.4 kmpl on the standard and the LXi variant.

The top-end Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with full wheel covers

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi+ - ₹ 4.48 lakh (MT) - ₹ 4.91 lakh (AMT)

The VXi+ is the top-end model of the S-Presso and this comes with all the bells and whistles that we didn't see in the other trims. Beside the features on the VXi trim, this one adds on a rear parcel tray, and internally adjustable ORVMs. It also gets Maruti Suzuki's Smartplay Studio which brings in Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. The Smartplay Studio also offers features like low fuel warning, Door ajar warning and parking brake warning. There are also steering mounted controls on offer in this variant. On the exterior front, the VXi+ sees the B-Pillar being blacked out while the addition of Body coloured ORVMs, body coloured door handles and full wheel covers add to the overall appearance of the S-Presso.

