Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Spotted Sans Camouflage

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the next big launch in the Indian auto market and recently plenty details about the new model have surfaced online. Along with the details, even we get to see the car without any camouflage for the first time and quite frankly, the rear looks a bit inspired by the Kwid. The jacked up stance, tall bumper, short boot lid and even the shape of the tail lamps, we have seen these design elements in the Kwid.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on Maruti's Heartect platform.

That said, the profile of the S-Presso is distinguished by a more upright A-Pillar and subtle design language and. The wheel arches are not much exaggerated and the hood line is high and the overall silhouette is identical to that of the Future S concept it is based on. According to news reports that have surfaced online, S-Presso is 3565 mm, and 3545 mm wide, 1515 mm tall and has a ground clearance of 180 mm. That means, it's still comparatively shorter than the Kwid in dimensions. It is spawned by Maruti's tried and tested Heartect platform which also underpins a range of Maruti's new-age models.

Though Maruti has not given any confirmation about the engine line up, we expect it to get the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder BS6 compliant petrol engine mated to a manual transmission as standard while an AMT can be on offer as well. Other features like dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) + electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and reverse parking sensors which help meeting it the upcoming safety regulations are likely to be standard as well. Moreover, Maruti may also consider introducing the 7-inch smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system in the higher variants of the S-Presso in a bid to position it as an upmarket offering. Maruti Suzuki is all set launch the S-Presso on September 30 and it'll bw a direct rival to models like the Renault Kwid 1.0, Datsun Redi-Go 1.0 and Hyundai Santro. We expect prices for the S-Presso to start around ₹ 4.80 lakh and go up to ₹ 7 lakh.

