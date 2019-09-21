Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sketch Revealed

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new S-Presso hatchback in the country on September 30, 2019 and the company has given us a sneak peek into what it looks like by revealing a sketch of the car. From what we can see of the car, it gets a bold stance and gets a muscular look as well. Maruti Suzuki calls the S-Presso a Mini SUV and yes, that stance clearly points in that direction. On launch, the S-Presso will compete against the likes of the Renault Kwid and even the Hyundai Santro. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be retailed out of Arena dealerships in the country.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ₹ 6 - 9 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Spy shots of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso have already been doing rounds on the internet. Spy shots of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso have already been doing rounds on the internet.

Of course, the name of the car is inspired by the coffee -Espresso and the company says that the name brings out the car's 'strong, robust and bold characteristics'. C.V. Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, "Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-PRESSO marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user's lifestyle. The Mini SUV S-PRESSO is testimony of Maruti Suzuki's journey to deliver designs, technology and experiences that are ahead of their time, taking consumers on a drive into the future."

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S Concept. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Future S Concept.

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming mini SUV will be offered in four key variants - Standard, LXI, VXI and VXI+, and these are furthers extended into 10 iterations based on optional trims and transmission choices. As for engine options, being the company's new entry-level model, we were expecting the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to get the Alto K10's 1-litre engine, and the document also confirms that. The car will come with tried and tested, Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant 998 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 67 bhp at 5500 rpm, whereas in the Alto the same power is achieved at 6000 rpm. The document doesn't reveal the torque figures, but we expect that to remain unchanged at 90 Nm at 3500. The engine, of course, will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AGS (Auto Gear Shift) or AMT (Automated Manual Transmission Unit).

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Heartect platform which also underpins a range of Maruti's new-age models like the Wagon R, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and even the Ertiga. Based on the leaked spy photos, the car will come with a jacked-up stance, tall bumper, short boot lid and horizontal taillamps. The car is likely to come with safety features like dual airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) + electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and reverse parking sensors. Moreover, Maruti may also consider introducing the 7-inch Smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system in the higher variants of the S-Presso, like in the new Wagon R.

