Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price Expectation In India

Maruti Suzuki is all set to enter the newly formed micro-SUV hatchback segment and will be introducing the S-Presso tomorrow, September 30, 2019. The all-new offering was officially unveiled just last week, giving us a glimpse at the all-new design language on the offering. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will co-exist with the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 in the automaker's line-up and we do know a great deal about the upcoming model courtesy of a series of leaked documents. Attacking the entry-level segment, prices will remain a key differentiator for the model that will take on the extremely popular Renault Kwid in its space.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a MINI-inspired dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system

And we expect the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to be priced from just under ₹ 4 lakh, going up to around ₹ 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The cross-hatch will be available in a total of nine variants divided between Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi+ trims. This will ensure that all variants remain competitively priced, appealing to a wider range of customer base. The micro-SUV will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 67 bhp and will come paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

With compact proportions, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso tries to look as butch as possible complete with the upright nose, tallboy stance, angular wheel arches and a boxy frame. The design is further accentuated by the rugged-looking black bumper, body cladding, C-shaped taillights, body-coloured ORVMs, 14-inch wheels with covers (on the top trims) and a brushed silver finished grille upfront. The tall stance is expected to liberate more room in the cabin.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a pair of stylish horizontal taillamps and a large boot space

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will get a MINI-inspired centrally-mounted instrument console, black dashboard and fabric seats, steering mounted controls, front power windows and the option of dual airbags. While official dimensions are yet to be announced, the car is expected to accommodate five in reasonable comfort with decent room for a weekend's worth of cargo.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is being targeted at the young first-time buyer, who like their coffee more than the homemade tea. The model has already started arriving at dealerships and deliveries are expected to commence by next month, just in time for the festive season. Given the overall slump in the auto sector and for Maruti Suzuki as well, it will be interesting to see if the S-Presso turns out to be the espresso to kick-start the growth trajectory for the automaker once again.

